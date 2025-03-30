Inter Miami hosted Major League Soccer 2025 leaders Philadelphia Union at Chase Stadium, and managed to come out of the contest as the new table-toppers, having won a close-encounter 2-1. Inter Miami took an early lead in the 23rd minute with Robert Taylor giving the host their first goal. Lionel Messi, who did not start came off the bench and made an impact, scoring the second-and-decisive goal for The Herons in the second-half. Daniel Gazdag did manage to net a consolation goal for Philadelphia Union, but could not save his club from dropping to the second-spot in the MLS 2025 standings as Inter Miami overtook top-spot. Lionel Messi Becomes Quickest Player to Reach 40 Goal Contributions in Major League Soccer History, Achieves Feat During Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS 2025 Match (Watch Highlights).

Lionel Messi Scores As Inter Miami Wins

MIAMI WINS 👊💗 pic.twitter.com/WN0yrinygl — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)