Inter Miami will be back in action in the Leagues Cup 2025 as they will take in Tigres UANL in the quarterfinal clash. Inter Miami has done well in the group stages where they have won two games and drew one. They slipped up in the MLS 2025 match against Orlando City but they returned strong against LA Galaxy with a 3-1 victory. They will now look to book a place in the semifinal by securing a win against Tigres UANL. Lionel Messi and company have only faced the Tigres once in the past and the result did not end in favour of the MLS side. Lionel Messi’s Kerala Visit Not Officially Called Off Yet, Sponsors Deny Receiving Any Formal Communication From Argentina FA: Report.

All three former FC Barcelona stars scored for Inter Miami in the last game. Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez registered their name on the scoresheet when Inter Miami secured a solid victory against LA Galaxy in the MLS 2025. Inter Miami have been heavily dependent on Lionel Messi for creating goal-scoring chances and in a crucial encounter against Tigres UANL, they will want his services. Rodrigo de Paul did not start in the last game in a view of keeping him fresh for this game. His partnership with Sergio Busquets in central midfield will be key as the duo can stamp their authority on the tie.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Tigres UANL Leagues Cup 2025 Match?

Lionel Messi came on a substitute in the last match Inter Miami played in the MLS 2025. He was injured before and missed a few games. Lionel Messi has been training with the team although coach Javier Mascherano can look to use him as a substitute in the match against Tigres UANL. Mascherano did not confirm his participation. “We’ll see how he feels during the day, but he’s not ruled out of playing. I can’t tell you today whether he’ll play or not because it depends a lot on how he feels,” Mascherano said at a press conference. Who is Mateo Silvetti? Meet the 19-Year-Old Footballer Who Has Joined Lionel Messi's Inter Miami From Star Argentina Footballer's Boyhood Club Newell's Old Boys.

Messi has been dealing with a right hamstring injury he sustained during the Inter Miami vs Necaxa match. The injury got further aggravated in the MLS match against the LA Galaxy on August 16. Before his appearance in that match, Messi had been sidelined for two weeks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2025 12:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).