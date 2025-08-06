Millions of fans in the state of Kerala are expected to be heartbroken, after the news of Lionel Messi, together with the Argentina national football team not playing in the state. The Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman had said on Monday that Messi and the Argentina national team will no longer be visiting the state this year. However, as per a report in The New Indian Express, the official sponsors of the state government’s ‘Messi project’ have rejected reports of the Argentina Football Association calling off their Kerala visit. Uruguay 0-1 Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Thiago Almada's Stunning Goal Helps World Champions Edge Past Los Charruas.

Anto Augustine, MD of Reporter Broadcasting Company, the official sponsors of the ‘Messi project’ said, "We have not received any official intimation that the Kerala tour in October is called off yet. The information we received recently was the offer to play in September 2026, instead of October this year, for which no official confirmation was made". It has also been learned that the sponsors have paid a staggering amount of 130 crores INR to the AFA, as a part of the agreement signed on June 6, 2025, for Argentina's Kerala visit. Lionel Messi Confirmed For India Tour in December on THIS DATE, Star Argentina Footballer Set to Play 7-A-Side Cricket in Wankhede Stadium With MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli: Report.

Augustine also said, “They sent official confirmation that the money has been received and that they are moving to the next step on June 12. Now after two months, if they do not stick to the plan, we will see it as a breach of agreement”. It has been learned that the Argentina football team are facing issues visiting Kerala for the scheduled matches in October, but the sponsors of the event clarified that they are "interested only in a visit in the month of October." The interest is understood to rise as if Argentina decides to come in September 2026, the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be over, and they might not remain the defending champions then, as they are now. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is however scheduled to visit four Indian cities: Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and New Delhi in December this year.

