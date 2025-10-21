Mumbai, October 21: Ousmane Dembele is poised to make his return for Paris Saint-Germain after being named in the defending champions’ squad for their UEFA Champions League clash against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday. The Ballon d’Or winner has been sidelined since September 5 due to a hamstring injury but has been included in PSG’s 21-man travelling squad announced on Monday. Also making a return is centre-back Marquinhos, who is back in contention after nearly four weeks out with a thigh injury. Ousmane Dembele Wins Ballon d'Or 2025 Award, France and PSG Star Beats Lamine Yamal to Win Top Prize for First Time.

France forward Ousmane Dembele concluded a remarkable season by winning the men's Ballon d'Or last month, football's most prestigious individual award, after spearheading Paris Saint-Germain to their first-ever Champions League victory.

"I really don't have the words. It was an incredible season with PSG," Dembele had said while hailing coach Luis Enrique as "like a father."

"It is an individual trophy, but it was really the collective that won it. The Ballon d'Or has not really been an objective for me in my career, but I worked hard for the team to win the Champions League," he added.

The 28-year-old narrowly beat Barcelona's teenage talent Lamine Yamal to win the award at a glamorous ceremony in Paris, succeeding Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri, who was the previous year's recipient. Ousmane Dembele Breaks Down in Tears, Hugs Mother on Stage After Winning Ballon d'Or 2025 Award (Watch Videos).

Dembele's triumph follows a prolific season in which he scored 35 goals in all competitions, guiding PSG to a historic treble of the Champions League, French league, and domestic cup. However, the forward is yet to play in the Champions League this season. PSG are third in the 36-team league after winning their first two games.

