Zlatan Ibrahimovic Expected to Return to Italy Despite Sweden's Hammarby Links: Report

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Milan, May 11: Former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to return to Italy and join club A.C. Milan ahead of the proposed resumption of Serie A, according to media reports. The teams returned to training last week and it is expected that matches could resume between May 27-June 2.

All football in the country has been suspended since March due to coronavirus pandemic and officials are trying hard to complete the season behind closed doors.

Ibrahimovic, whose contract with Milan ends next month, is likely to touchdown in the city and finish the remaining games, if indeed Serie A gets a green signal from the authorities.

Footballers are being called back by their respective clubs as earlier, reports in Italian media suggested that Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo's private jet also landed in Turin last week from his hometown Madeira in Portugal.

Ibrahimovic went back to Sweden after Serie A was halted abruptly by coronavirus and has been since keeping himself fit by training at Hammarby. The star striker had earlier bought a 25 percent stake in the Sweden-based club.

Ibrahimovic had earlier said he doesn't know where he will end up playing next season but made it clear that he will honour his currently contract with Milan. He was also linked with a final flourish with Hammarby.

"Probably, I think so. But only Zlatan knows," Hammarby sports director Jesper Jansson was quoted as saying by expressen.se.

"At the moment he hasn't said anything about it, and I certainly don't have to tell him that we want him here.

"By now, I understand what he is made of, he won't speak out on it when it is not 100 per cent certain, but obviously we would like this idea very much," he added.

Ibrahimovic scored four goals in 10 matches for Milan before the season was halted and his team currently sit at seventh spot in the league with 36 points in 26 outings.