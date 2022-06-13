Baku, June 13: Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has quashed all the speculation that he could miss this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix after the Mercedes driver experienced severe back pain during Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday. After a gruelling race in Baku, Lewis Hamilton has branded the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix as the most painful race of his Formula 1 career. The Brit started seventh on the grid and finished fourth, behind teammate George Russell, but he was in visible discomfort after the race. He described the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as "the most painful race I've experienced".Max Verstappen Wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022 As Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz Retire in Baku

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said his driver's pain was not only muscular but "goes properly into the spine and can have some consequences." Wolff added that the team would "have someone on reserve, which we anyway have at every race, to make sure that our cars run" in Canada.

However, in a social media post, on Monday Hamilton said he was feeling better following treatment from his physiotherapist and intends to race this weekend. "Yesterday was tough and had some troubles sleeping but have woke up feeling positive today," he said.

"(My) back is a little sore and bruised but nothing serious thankfully. I've had acupuncture and physio with Ang (Angela Cullen) and am on the way to my team to work with them on improving. We have to keep fighting. No time like the present to pull together and we will. I'll be there this weekend, wouldn't miss it for the world."

