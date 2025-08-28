The Indian men's Hockey team led by Harmanpreet Singh will be back in action in the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 starting from August 29. India are currently preparing for the upcoming Hockey World Cup in 2026 and in their preparation the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 is a good stage when they can evaluate where they stand as of now. Craig Fulton has work to do in front of him as India had a poor outing in the recent FIH Pro League 2024-25. In the European Leg, India could barely put up a challenge and this raises concerns for the side. In the Asia Cup Hockey 2025, a total of eight teams are participating. Fans can download the full schedule of Asia Cup Hockey 2025 here.

The eight participant teams of the Asia Cup 2025 are split into two groups of four. Each team will play the others in a single round-robin format within its group. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super four stage. In the Super four, teams will again play each other once. The top two sides from the Super four stage will qualify for the Asia Cup 2025 final on September 7. The third and fourth-placed teams in the Super four will play a third-place playoff on the same day. All the matches will be played at the Rajgir Sports Complex and Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar, India.

Date Match Group Time (In IST) August 29 Malaysia vs Bangladesh B 9:00 AM August 29 South Korea vs Chinese Taipei B 11:00 AM August 29 Japan vs Kazakhstan A 1:00 PM August 29 India vs China A 3:00 PM August 30 Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei B 1:00 PM August 30 South Korea vs Malaysia B 3:00 PM August 31 China vs Kazakhstan A 1:00 PM August 31 India vs Japan A 3:00 PM September 1 Bangladesh vs South Korea B 1:30 PM September 1 Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei B 3:30 PM September 1 China vs Japan A 5:30 PM September 1 India vs Kazakhstan A 7:00 PM September 3 Match 13 (M13): 3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool B (5/8th Place) Classification 2:30 PM September 3 TBD vs TBD Super Four Pool 5:00 PM September 3 TBD vs TBD Super Four Pool 7:30 PM September 4 Loser M13 vs Loser M16 (7/8th Place) Classification 2:30 PM September 4 TBD vs TBD Super Four Pool 5:00 PM September 4 TBD vs TBD Super Four Pool 7:30 PM September 6 Match 16 (M16): 3rd Pool B vs 4th Pool A (5/8th Place) Classification 2:30 PM September 6 TBD vs TBD Super Four Pool 5:00 PM September 6 TBD vs TBD Super Four Pool 7:30 PM September 7 Winner M13 vs Winner M16 (5/6th Place) Classification 2:30 PM September 7 3rd Four vs 4th Four (3/4th Place) Classification 5:00 PM September 7 1st Super Four vs 2nd Super Four Final 7:30 PM

India are the defending Asian Games and Asian Champions Trophy champions and they will start the competition as favourites. China and Japan are good teams too and they will look to match India's pace and power. Pakistan have denied coming to the Asia Cup Hockey 2025. It will be a big event in India and some exciting action waits Hockey fans.

