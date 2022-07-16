The 2022 World Athletics Championships will be held between July 15 and 24 in Oregon, United States. India will be sending a 22-player contingent for the event, headlined by Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. Top Indian athletes to watch out for as they compete in the 2022 World Athletics Championships. World Athletics Championships 2022 Medal Tally Updated: Japan Lead Standings, Hosts USA Joint Sixth.

1. Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra is one of the favourites to be the world champion. He won silver in Finland with a throw of 89.30m and set a national record. After this, he finished second in the Diamond League with a throw of 89.94 meters.

Given the form he is in, the 25-year-old is expected to script history and become the first male player from the country to win a medal in the World Athletics Championships.

2. Murali Sreeshankar

National record holder long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will be India's other hope for a medal as he sits at joint second place among season leaders with his 8.36m effort during the Federation Cup in April. He will be seen in action on Friday (early hours on Saturday in India) in the qualifying rounds.

3. Avinash Sable

In the men's 3000m steeplechase, Avinash Sable will have to enhance his timing by several seconds from his national record effort of 8:12.48 if he wants to be in view for a podium in a tough field. He will compete on the track on Friday.

4. Praveen Chitravel

Triple Jumper Praveen Chitravel became only the fifth Indian to break the 17m barrier in the sport when he jumped a distance of 17.18m at the National Inter-State Athletics in Chennai.