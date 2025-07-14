India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The stage is set for riveting final day action in the third Test between India and England. The visitors have been set a target of 193 runs to win and they will begin the day with 58/4 on board. KL Rahul is unbeaten on 33 and he will have Rishabh Pant’s company who starts fresh. Meanwhile for IND vs ENG free live streaming online and TV channel live telecast details you can scroll down. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025: India’s Washington Sundar Joins Special Club After Dazzling at Lord’s With Record-Shattering Four-Wicket Haul Against England.

India lost four wickets after they began their chase late on day four. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed in second over by Jofra Archer before Rahul and Karun Nair added some stability. In the 13th over, India lost Nair with the score reading 41/2. A few overs later, trouble doubled for India as they lost captain Shubman Gill.

The visitors sent out Akash Deep as night-watchman but he didn’t survive. England captain Ben Stokes bowled the night-watchman to hand his side the fourth wicket. The equation on day five is simple, England need to pick six more wickets to win the game while India needs 135 runs to win.

India vs England 3rd Test 2025 Day 5 Match Details

Match India vs England 3rd Test 2025 Day 5 Date Monday, July 14 Time 3:30 PM IST Venue Lord's, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, 3, 4, 5 (Live Telecast), DD Sports (DD Free Dish), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs England 3rd Test 2025 Day 5? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team vs England national cricket team 3rd Test 2025 Day 5 will take place on Monday, July 14, at the iconic Lord's in London. Day five of the third Test between India and England starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill Memes Go Viral After India Test Captain Engages in Heated Argument With Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 3rd Test 2025 Day 5?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of England 2025. The IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 Day 5 live telecast viewing options will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels. The IND vs ENG live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. For the India vs England 2025 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 3rd Test 2025 Day 5?

JioHotstar has the digital rights to India's tour of England 2025. Hence, fans in India can find viewing options of the India vs England 3rd Test 2025 Day 5 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. The IND vs ENG free live streaming on JioHotstar is going to be available for a limited period.

