Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill memes went viral after the India National Cricket Test Team captain engaged in a heated argument with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett towards the closing stages of Day 3 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 on July 12. There was drama at the end of the third day which saw England face just one over from Jasprit Bumrah which saw several delays. Shubman Gill was irked by the delays with Zak Crawley looking to waste time so that one more over could not be bowled. And the India National Cricket Team Test captain made his displeasure pretty clear as he engaged in a heated exchange with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett and his aggressive attitude evoked memories of when Virat Kohli used to be Test captain. Subsequently, fans took to social media to share memes on Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill which went viral on social media. 'Get Some F***** Balls' Angry Shubman Gill Engages in Heated Argument With Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett As England Try to Waste Time During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

'Virat Kohli Watching Shubman Gill'

Virat Kohli watching Shubman Gill abuse England batters pic.twitter.com/LyTVBrTJHe — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 12, 2025

'Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli After His Fight'

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli after his fight. pic.twitter.com/o2Rfsa2mfa — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 12, 2025

'Virat Kohli Be Like'

Shubman Gill carrying forward Virat Kohli's legacy 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/wuZ8m6Y7bb — Yolo247 (@Yolo247Official) July 12, 2025

Virat Kohli After Shubman Gill's Argument With Zak Crawley

Shubman Gill to Crawley : Grow Some Balls Mate Virat Kohli : #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/gofYA2LO3n — 🅰️ J (@EHuman0) July 12, 2025

Haha

Virat Kohli watching Shubman Gill abusing Crawly pic.twitter.com/u5D4XHVX3I — AP (@AksP009) July 12, 2025

'Shabash Beta Bahut Badhiya'

Funny

Virat Kohli watching Shubman Gill treating his opponent on field in the same way as Virat used to do...🔥 pic.twitter.com/aiF1WoARuC — pookie gurl 🎀 (@lucky01_soni) July 12, 2025

Another Funny Meme

Lafda between Shubman Gill and Zak Crawley le Virat Kohli to Gill#INDvsEND pic.twitter.com/lvEfcXoCoy — Ankit (@revengeseeker07) July 12, 2025

