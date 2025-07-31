England and India will clash in the fifth and final test of an enthralling series which England cannot lose courtesy their 2-1 lead. The hosts have edged the visitors marginally in the first four games but it has largely been a battle of equals. The way the Indian team showed resistance to draw the last game was nothing short of miracle. The fifth test being played at the Oval has already had a fiery start with Gautam Gambhir having an altercation with the pitch curator in the build up to the game. The charged up Indians will be raring to fight it out to save the series. Is India vs England 5th Test 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

England skipper Ben Stokes has been ruled out of this game with an injury in what is a major blow to the side. The all-rounder has been highly effective with the ball while also providing decent runs with the bat in this series. Ollie Pope will lead the team in his absence. Jacob Bethell is the player coming into the team. Jamie Overton and Gus Atkinson are also likely to feature here.

India will be without their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, whose back injury keeps him out. Given the conditions in Oval, Kuldeep Yadav could be given an opportunity while Arshdeep Singh is also pushing for a start. Prasidh Krishna is one of the pacers that will definitely get an opportunity in this tie.

India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 1 Match Details

Match India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 1 Date Thursday, July 31 Time 3:30 PM IST Venue The Oval, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, 3, 4, 5 (Live Telecast), DD Sports (DD Free Dish), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 1? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 5th Test 2025 Day 1 will be played on Thursday, July 31, at The Oval, London. The IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 1 starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025: Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer Out As England Announces Four Changes in Squad for Fifth Match Against India.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 1?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of England 2025. The IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 1 live telecast viewing options will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels. The IND vs ENG live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. For the India vs England online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 1?

JioHotstar has the digital rights to India's tour of England 2025. Hence, fans in India can find viewing options of the India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 1 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. The IND vs ENG free live streaming on JioHotstar is going to be available for a limited period of time. It will be a crucial day of cricket with the side winning the toss opting to bat first.

