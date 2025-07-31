IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 DD Sports Live Streaming Online: The India national cricket team will square off against the England national cricket team in the fifth and final Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, which the Three Lions are leading 2-1. The IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 will be held at The Oval in London, and will start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 match DD sports live streaming details, scroll down below for more information. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the India vs England 2025 Test series in India, but will IND vs ENG be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on the Doordarshan Network? Scroll down to find out the IND vs ENG viewing option. IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025: Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer Out As England Announces Four Changes in Squad for Fifth Match Against India.

India will be pumped up after securing a tough draw in IND vs ENG 4th Test at Manchester, and would be eager to get onto the field and level the series under new captain Shubman Gill. England, on the other hand, will miss their biggest trump card and captain Ben Stokes in the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, due to a shoulder injury, which will boost India's confidence. IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Preview: Upbeat India Aim To Deliver Succour Punch in Series Finale Against England.

Is IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of the India vs England Test series 2025 and it will be available across cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV etc. The IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. Interestingly, IND vs ENG live streaming online will be available on the JioHotstar mobile app and website.

