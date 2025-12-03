India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Following an emphatic win in Ranchi against South Africa, India will next face the Proteas in Raipur for the second ODI on Wednesday and will hope to seal the series with one match remaining. KL Rahul-led India earned a thrilling 17-run win over South Africa in the IND vs SA 1st ODI at Ranchi, giving them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. When is IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs South Africa Match Preview

In the match, the Proteas put India into bat first. While Yashasvi Jaiswal was removed after a promising start for a 16-ball 18, Rohit Sharma (57) and Virat Kohli enthralled the Ranchi crowd with a 136-run second-wicket stand.

India lost their way in the middle, with Rohit, Ruturaj Gaikwad (8), and Washington Sundar (13) dismissed in quick succession, but a partnership of 76 runs between KL (60) and Virat (135), and later a 65-run stand for KL with Jadeja (32), took India to 349/8 in 50 overs.

In reply, South Africa lost three quick wickets to Indian pacers and was staring at defeat at 11/3. A 66-run stand between Tony de Zorzi (39) and Matthew Breetzke brought some stability. Dewald Brevis also played a fine cameo of 37 in 28 balls.

From there, a 97-run stand between Breetzke (72) and Marco Jansen (80) threatened to take away the game from India, but a timely Kuldeep Yadav (4/68) intervention removed both, reducing SA to 227/8. But Corbin Bosch (67) kept the fight alive alongside the lower order, taking SA near the touching distance of a win, but they fell short by 17 runs.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025 Match Details

Match India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025 Date December 3 Time 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team are taking on the South Africa National Cricket Team in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on December 3. IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner for the India vs South Africa 2025 series. Fans in India can watch the IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Test series 2025. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

