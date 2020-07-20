July 20 is considered to be International Chess Day all across the globe. Chess is one of the indoor sports which is played very popularly in all parts of the world. It is said that playing chess helps the person enhances a person's memory and keeps it sharp. Several reports have also claimed that the sport avoids the risk of Alzheimer which actually is a sort of memory loss. Probably because it helps exercising both sides of your brain. Now on this day, let's have a look at the significance and the relevance of the day. Viswanathan Anand was My Idol, When I Used to Play Chess, Says Yuzvendra Chahal.

The idea of celebrating the day was given by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, i.e. UNESCO the international body of the United Nations. The celebration of day has been going on since 1966 after it was established by FIDE. FIDE, which has 181 chess federations as its members. As recently as 2013, the international chess day was celebrated in 178 countries, according to FIDE President Kirsan Ilyumzhinov. Here's how the International Chess Federation and other chess lovers are is celebrating the day today.

Join us in celebrating International Chess Day on July 20 - teach somebody to play #chess! The weekend of July 17-19 is perfect to treat your loved ones to a new game, introducing chess to them. And on July 20, share your experience using #InternationalChessDay! pic.twitter.com/i9a5qac1jm — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) July 16, 2020

Chess lovers

The International Chess Day is celebrated annually on July 20, the day the International Chess Federation (FIDE) was founded, in 1924. pic.twitter.com/tLaTlMJfdn — Muhammad Abubakar (@MAbubakar___) July 20, 2020

Another one

On the occasion of #InternationalChessDay, watch this video made on Chess and our Chess Prodigy from @KISSFoundation, Maninder Karjee. pic.twitter.com/m8N5mdQpQJ — Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) July 20, 2020

Another chess lover

Happy International chess Day Sharing some of my Chess moments ❤@FIDE_chess@vishy64thekingpic.twitter.com/rVzAUcx3Td — Dhruv Chauhan (@DrDhruvchauhan) July 20, 2020

India has also produced many chess players including Vishwanathan Anand, Koneru Humpy ad many others. We wish chess lovers a very Happy International Chess Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2020 02:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).