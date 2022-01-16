Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers are all set to have a face-off with each other at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru. In this article, we shall be speaking about the live streaming details of the match. But first, let's quickly take a look at the preview of the game. So the two teams are going quite had to head with each other as they just have a point difference between them. This would simply mean that the contest between the two teams would turn out to be quite an interesting one. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers are on their way to seal a spot on the top five places of the PKL 2021-22 points table. The team has so far played nine matches out of which they won five and lost four. The team has 28 points in their kitty. On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas is placed on number seven of the Pro Kabbadi League 8 League. The team has 27 points in their kitty. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game.

Where To Watch Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, live online streaming.

