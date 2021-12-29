UP Yoddha will take on Gujarat Giants in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League season 8 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on December 29, 2021 at 08:30 PM IST as both teams aim to move up in the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Dabang Delhi Take on Bengal Warriors in Repeat of Last Season Final, While UP Face Gujarat.

UP Yoddha have made an underwhelming start to the season as after three matches they find themselves near the bottom of the points table. UP have lost two of their three games and will look to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants have also been inconsistent but have produced some promising performances, something they will be looking to turn into wins.

Where To Watch UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants live online streaming.

