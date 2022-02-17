UP Yoddha will be up against U Mumba in a Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 encounter on Thursday, February 17, 2022. The match would be played at the Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru and is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports are the official broadcasters and will telecast the game while Disney+Hotstar will provide the live streaming.

Triple Panga Thursday promises to be 💥 show! 🎬 Yoddhas ka Yuddh 🆚 Mumboys ka war 🔥 🎬 Fighting Bulls 🆚 Resilient Steelers 🔥 🎬 The 🔝 clash: Dabangs 🆚 Pirates 🔥 pic.twitter.com/g3KusE4AW8 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) February 17, 2022

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2022 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).