Today's PKL schedule presents three matches for fans in the PKL 2025 (Pro Kabaddi League) on Tuesday, October 21. The race for the remaining two spots in the PKL 2025 playoffs is well and truly on and the outcomes of these three matches will have a say in that. Bengal Warriorz will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in the first match of the day, which is the 100th of the season, which starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. The venue will then witness U Mumba locking horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second match of the day at 8:30 PM IST. In the third and final match of October 21, it will be defending champions Haryana Steelers taking on Gujarat Giants. Star Sports network will provide the PKL 2025 live telecast. Fans can watch PKL 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after a subscription. A Balabharathi, U Mumba Youth Team Kabaddi Player Dies; Jaipur Pink Panthers Announce Death of Assistant Manager Vedanth Devadiga.

Bengal Warriorz vs Tamil Thalaivas

🚀 Dhaakad Devank 🆚 Raid Machine 🤖 Keep your 🍿 ready for the 100th Panga of #PKL12! Follow LIVE updates on https://t.co/cfORnV9MAP or the Pro Kabaddi Official App 📲#ProKabaddi #GhusKarMaarenge #BengalWarriorz #TamilThalaivas pic.twitter.com/roI6DjxW22 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 21, 2025

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

We’re bringing the fireworks on the mat tonight as the #Mumboys take on the Pink Panthers. It’s Match Day brought to you by ⁦@RoffIndia⁩ 💥#UMumba | #आमचीMumba | #MUMvJPP pic.twitter.com/Q8KtrqqJOw — U Mumba (@umumba) October 21, 2025

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (PKL, U Mumba, Gujarat Giants). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)