Today's schedule in PKL 2025 (Pro Kabaddi League) has not one, not two, but three matches! Three blockbuster clashes are scheduled to take place in PKL 2025 on Sunday, October 19. Today's first PKL 2025 match will see the Telugu Titans clash with the Gujarat Giants and this clash will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). U Mumba will square off against the defending champions in the second PKL 2025 match on Sunday, October 19, which starts at 8:30 PM IST while the third clash will feature Patna Pirates against the Puneri Paltan and this game will begin at 9:30 PM IST. All three of today's PKL matches will be played at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Pune. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Pro Kabaddi League and fans can watch PKL 2025 live telecast on its channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch PKL 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after a subscription. PKL 2025 Points Table Updated Live.

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants

U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan

