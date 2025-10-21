The Indian kabaddi fraternity was hit by the shocking news of the deaths of U Mumba youth team player A Balabharathi and Jaipur Pink Panthers' assistant manager Vedanth Devadiga. A Balabharathi was born in Pondicherry on October 30, 2005, and he had taken up kabaddi at a young age and was in the third year of pursuing a Bachelor of Physical Education and Sports. The 19-year-old A Balabharathi, who would have turned 20 in a few days' time, played 33 times for U Mumba's Youth Team Yuva Mumba, securing 55 points and had harboured dreams of representing India one day. Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers announced the death of their assistant manager Vedanth Devadiga at the age of 22 years. A look at his LinkedIn profile revealed that he was pursuing a Bachelor's in Sports Management at the International Institute of Sports Management and has been associated with the inaugural PKL (Pro Kabaddi League) champions. PKL 2025: U Mumba Clinch Clinical 33–26 Victory Over Telugu Titans; Confirm Dabang Delhi’s Top-Two Berth in Pro Kabaddi League Season 12.

U Mumba Youth Team Kabaddi Player A Balabharathi Passes Away at 19

We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Balabharathi, who represented Yuva Mumba earlier this year. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and teammates during this incredibly difficult time.#UMumba | #आमचीMumba pic.twitter.com/FMyXZkQrMT — U Mumba (@umumba) October 20, 2025

Jaipur Pink Panthers Announce Death of Assistant Manager Vedanth Devadiga

The Jaipur Pink Panthers family is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of our Assistant Manager, Vedanth Devadiga. A cherished member of our family, his passion and dedication will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/hZXbtgajt5 — Jaipur Pink Panthers (@JaipurPanthers) October 20, 2025

