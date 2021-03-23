Katherine Diaz Hernandez, a 22-year-old surfer, was killed after she was struck by lightning at a beach in Salvador. Diaz was reportedly training for a global surfing competition, which is set to be held in El Salvador and will be the last qualifying event for the Tokyo Olympics. Surfing will make its debut at the Summer Games this year. Diaz was one of the top surfers in the country. The President of the Salvadoran Sports Institute, Yamil Bukele also sent out his condolences to Diaz’s family. Reports said that the surfers in El Salvador are planning to hold a “paddle out” to remember Diaz and pay their respects to her. Amul Celebrates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Partnership As Indian Openers in Latest Topical.

The tragic incident occurred on March 20 (Saturday). Diaz had entered the water at surfing hot spot El Tunco in the evening when a lightning bolt struck her. She was immediately rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead. Diaz had been training to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics with surfing set to be included for the first time in the Summer Games. "I am very sorry for this death and I join the pain that overwhelms her family. Our solidarity with ‘el Bamba’ and the surf family. Peace for your soul,” Bukele, President of the Salvadoran Sports Institute said. Harshwardhan Tomar Signs Up with KEBA Preparatory School, Becomes 5th NBA India Graduate to Play in US.

Katherine Diaz Passed Away After Being Struck By Lightning

It is with a heavy heart that the ISA has learned about the passing of El Salvador’s Katherine Diaz. pic.twitter.com/7SQCEHPpu3 — ISA (@ISAsurfing) March 21, 2021

The International Surfing Association also condoled her death and released a statement paying tribute to the talented star. "Katherine embodied the joy and energy that make surfing so special and dear to us all, as a global ambassador of the sport. She excelled at the international competition level, representing her country with pride at both the ISA World Surfing Games and ISA World Junior Surfing Championship,” the federation said.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to Katherine’s family, the surfers of El Salvador, and to all those in the international surfing community whose lives she touched. We will never forget you". Her brother Bamba Diaz paid an emotional tribute to his sister and wrote, "Sister we will always carry you in our hearts. God decided to take you now. We already miss you. Love forever".

Diaz had reportedly started surfing at the age of 9. She used to work as a chef during the evening and trained for surf competitions during the day. She had in the past represented her country at the ISA World Surfing Games and ISA World Junior Surfing Championship.

