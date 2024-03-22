The captain of the Argentina national football team plays an important role in the team. It does not matter if it comes to leadership or even play-making, Lionel Messi takes charge and makes it happen. But from the last few international matches, we are unable to see the best of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. Even though he has now started performing again in the last few matches for his club Inter Miami. Lionel Messi Key in Decision To Remain Argentina Boss, Says Manager Lionel Scaloni.

Argentina will be taking on El Salvador for the international friendly game in the USA. We can see a lot of young Argentine stars to feature in the game. Lionel Messi was not spotted during the training session for Argentina. Messi was even benched for the Inter Miami match. Messi can be an impact player for the team if he plays in the match. Whenever Argentina takes on El Salvador they are always there to dominate. All in all, Argentina has won 15 out of 16 games played against El Salvador.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Argentina vs El Salvador International Friendly?

Lionel Messi will not be featuring in the international friendlies that are to be played in the USA as the Argentina captain has been rested due to a minor injury in his right leg's hamstring sustained during Inter Miami vs Nashville SC. This update of Messi is confirmed by the national team itself. It came before the start as well.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to return after the friendly tour of Argentina is over. It will be a setback for Inter Miami as well because Messi will not be able to feature in the matches due to his injury.

