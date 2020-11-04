Khabib Nurmagomedov father's Abdulmanap succumbed to death at the age of 57 this year in July due to complications caused by the coronavirus disease. The Eagle recently shared a nostalgic wrestling video with his father recently on his social media account. Khabib captioned the post as 'It was the best time father'. The UFC fighter from the Republic of Dagestan recently announced retirement after he retains Undisputed Lightweight Championship against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. The main event title match took place on October 24, 2020, at Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, below let us take a look at Khabib Nurmagomedov's wrestling video with his father. Conor McGregor Describes Khabib Nurmagomedov as ‘The Current Best’ While Answering Fans on Twitter During #AskNotorious Session.

Khabib Nurmagomedov finished his career with a massive record of 29-0. After the title defence, the former UFC fighter tearfully announced at the Octagon that this his last fight. The Eagle said he can't wrestle without his father. Just because he gave a commitment to UFC for the fight against Gaethje he turned up that night. Also, Khabib had promised his mother that his UFC Lightweight Championship match against Justin Gaethje would be his last and therefore he kept his words. In the below video, the father and the son can be seen playfully grappling indoors, as members of their training team watch on laughing. Check out the lovely video below. Khabib Nurmagomedov to Make a Comeback? Trainer Javier Mendez Reveals Fighter’s Late Father’s Dream.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Wrestling With His Dad

View this post on Instagram it was the best time. Father❤️ Это было лучшее время. A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) on Nov 4, 2020 at 12:29am PST

Khabib Nurmagomedov has decided to spend the rest of his life peacefully with his mother and family. The Eagle is a practising Muslim will also give more time to his prayers and worship. Although Khabib's trainer has hinted about his return in 2021, only time will tell whether we will see The Eagle back in the octagon or not.

