The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is unforgettable as we saw one of the famous bouts in the history of UFC in October 2018. McGregor even after his defeat continued to speak about Khabib on social media and in a press conference. However, in recent days, The Notorious One has been appreciating Khabib's effort and contributions to UFC, also described him as a phenomenal grappler fighter. Recently, Conor McGregor while answering a fan on Twitter during #AskNotorious Session described Khabib Nurmagomedov as 'The Current Best'. Here’s How Conor McGregor Reacted to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Retirement and Win Over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently announced retirement while fighting the main event at UFC 254 on October 24, 2020, at Abu Dhabi. The Eagle successfully defended his Undisputed Lightweight Championship against Justin Gaethje, thereby finishing his career tally to 29-0. Khabib was also appreciated by McGregor on his retirement and The Notorious One also paid condolence to The Eagle's father death. Meanwhile, let us take a look at Conor McGregor latest words for Khabib Nurmagomedov. Khabib Nurmagomedov Says ‘May Allah Disfigure Emmanuel Macron’s Face’, Former UFC Fighter Slams French President Over His Remarks on Islam.

McGregor Acknowledges Khabib on Twitter

A phenomenal grappler fighter. The current best in the sport with it. I’ve the answer however and they know it. Congrats on the plumbing apprenticeship and thank you for the well wishes! Same to you and yours 🙏 https://t.co/AUCYizMjRk — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov met at UFC 229 which became the most successful pay-per-view in the history of UFC as the event raked-in an unprecedented 2.4 million PPV buys. The Irishman is set to mark his return to the Lightweight division in January 2021 against Dustin Poirier. Even Khabib Nurmagomedov trainer has revealed about the possibility of The Eagle's return, therefore fans will hope to see one more battle between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 11:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).