LA Lakers Lose to Portland Trail Blazers in First NBA 2019-20 Game Post Kobe Bryant's Death, Watch Video Highlights

Blazers beat Lakers (Photo Credits: @trailblazers/Twitter)

In their first fixture since legend Kobe Bryant's death, Los Angeles Lakers looked emotional as they lost to Portland Trail Blazers in NBA 2019-20 game at the Staples Center court. Damian Lillard was the star performer for Blazers as he scored 48 points to take his side to 127-119 victory over Lakers.

The LA Lakers were scheduled to face LA Clippers January 29, however, the game was postponed after Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash. And now, against Blazers, Lakers took to the court for the time since Bryant's demise. LA Lakers Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant, LeBron James Gives Speech Ahead of NBA Game Against Portland Trail Blazers, Watch Video.

Lakers, apparently, dedicated the game against Trail Blazers to Bryant and also paid tribute to the legendary player before the start of the game. After Usher's rendition of "Amazing Grace" which followed a video tribute. The Lakers also held a 24.2-second moment of silence in honour of victims of the helicopter crash. LeBron James Gives Heartfelt Tribute to Kobe Bryant in LA Lakers' Pre-Game Ceremony, Watch Video of his Moving Speech.

Watch Video Highlights of LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers

Star LA Lakers player LeBron James gave a heartfelt speech and moved into tears before the game. Trail Blazers are placed on the ninth spot in the Western Conference standings while Lakers continue to be on top.