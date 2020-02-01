LA Lakers Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant, LeBron James Gives Speech Ahead of NBA Game Against Portland Trail Blazers, Watch Video
The LA Lakers are back on court after being away from the game for a few days post Kobe Bryant's death alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The former LA Laker's player was killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, and to mourn the demise the team had postponed their game against Trail Blazers. LeBron James was moved to tears has the team paid tributes to the perished star. The entire team was seen donning jersey number eight and 24. The room went dark as cellist Ben Hong while Kobe Bryant's montage video was being played.

The venue was illuminated with jersey number 8 and 24 in the rafters. LeBron James also made a heart-warming speech which lasted for more than six minutes. He scrapped the piece had written and instead decided to go straight down from the heart. Grammy Award Usher was also there and he crooned ‘Amazing Grace’ in front on No. 8 and No. 24-shaped bouquets. Check out the video and pictures of the same.

LeBron James moved to tears

Usher performs

Fans break out into a chant

Boyz II Men sang the anthem

The sudden demise of the five-time NBA champion shocked everyone across the world. Players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and many other stalwarts paid tributes to the former LA Laker legend.