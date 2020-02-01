LA Lakers Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant, LeBron James Gives Speech Ahead of NBA Game Against Portland Trail Blazers, Watch Video

LeBron James moved to tears (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The LA Lakers are back on court after being away from the game for a few days post Kobe Bryant’s death alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The former LA Laker’s player was killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, and to mourn the demise the team had postponed their game against Trail Blazers. LeBron James was moved to tears has the team paid tributes to the perished star. The entire team was seen donning jersey number eight and 24. The room went dark as cellist Ben Hong while Kobe Bryant's montage video was being played. LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers, NBA 2019–20 Live Streaming Online on SonyLiv: Free Telecast of Basketball Match in India Along With Time in IST.

The venue was illuminated with jersey number 8 and 24 in the rafters. LeBron James also made a heart-warming speech which lasted for more than six minutes. He scrapped the piece had written and instead decided to go straight down from the heart. Grammy Award Usher was also there and he crooned ‘Amazing Grace’ in front on No. 8 and No. 24-shaped bouquets. Check out the video and pictures of the same.

.@KingJames gives a heartfelt speech during the Lakers' pregame ceremony. pic.twitter.com/BsYO0NlxIP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 1, 2020

LeBron James moved to tears

LeBron moved by the Lakers tribute to Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/1kQwIMqfWW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 1, 2020

Usher performs

Usher performs “Amazing Grace” during the Lakers’ tribute to Kobe. pic.twitter.com/NV88OpW5Uq — ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2020

Fans break out into a chant

Fans at Staples Center chanted "Kobe!" and "Gigi!" during the Lakers' pregame ceremony. pic.twitter.com/bxV2o5yXMQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 1, 2020

Boyz II Men sang the anthem

Boyz II Men sings the national anthem during the Lakers’ pregame ceremony. pic.twitter.com/yvnwZhyd53 — ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2020

The sudden demise of the five-time NBA champion shocked everyone across the world. Players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and many other stalwarts paid tributes to the former LA Laker legend.