Hi and welcome to the live blog for the day. In this blog, we shall bring to you the latest happenings and sporting updates. So today we have a three Test matches lined up in cricket. First, we have the second Test match between India and Australia which will be held in Melbourne. Then we have New Zealand and Pakistan. The match will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga. The third game will be played between South Africa and Sri Lanka. SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium will host the game between South Africa and Sri Lanka. India vs Australia Boxing Day 2020 Test: Indian Team Will Play 100th Test Against Aussies at MCG.

We shall bring to you the live updates of India vs Australia and New Zealand vs Pakistan. Talking about the world of football we shall have many matches in the EPL 2020-21. The footballers will be stepping into the field after enjoying their little Christmas break. The Premier League schedule also has matches like Manchester United locking Leicester city. Arsenal and Chelsea and Manchester City vs Newcastle. Talking about Indian football, we shall also have the game between East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC.

The SC East Bengal have not won a single game so far in the Indian Super League 2020-21 and will be looking forward to changing their fortunes in the next game. The team is placed on number 11 of the points table whereas, Chennaiyin FC is on number eight. Stay tuned to the page for the updates.