One of the finest player and coach in NBA history, K.C. Jones passes away at the age of 88 on Friday (December 25). Jones guided Boston Celtics to memorable triumphs first as a player and then as a coach. He even was inducted in the Hall of fame for his tremendous achievements. Playing nine NBA season, all for Celtics, Jones won titles in eight of them - the third-most in league history. The legend was only behind long-time teammates Bill Russell and Sam Jones who lifted 11 and 10 trophies respectively. Jones brought curtains to his illustrious career in 1967, giving relief to oppositions. Robin Jackman Dies at 75, ICC Mourns Death of Former England Pacer.

Jones then donned the coach's hat and excelled in that department as well. After getting reasonable success for Los Angeles Lakers and Brandeis University, he returned to Boston Celtics as an assistant coach in 1977. Under his guidance, Boston Celtics won three titles in 1977, 1984 and 1986. Following the sad news, Celtics' Twitter account also paid tribute to the NBA legend. "The Celtics family mourns the loss of twelve-time NBA champion, two-time NCAA champion, Gold medal-winning Olympian and Hall of Famer, K.C. Jones, as we celebrate his remarkable career and life," Celtics tweeted.

Boston Celtics Pay Tribute!!

The Celtics family mourns the loss of twelve-time NBA champion, two-time NCAA champion, Gold medal-winning Olympian and Hall of Famer, K.C. Jones, as we celebrate his remarkable career and life. Full statement: https://t.co/rPoO80yZFd pic.twitter.com/QxwcpjI0rj — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 25, 2020

Jones left the Celtics' bench after the 1987 season, moving into the Celtics' front office before finishing his career with coaching stints in Seattle and Detroit. Celtics retired his number 25 jersey to honour him and later in 1989, he was inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame.

