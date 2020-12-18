As India and Australia battled it out in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval, a super adorable fan named Jiyaan in the stands caught the attention of the netizens. The super cute kid in the stands was seen cheering for Jasprit Bumrah and couldn’t stop himself from cheering for the Indian pacer. With the kind of spells bowled by Bumrah, it is quite obvious that he would have fans from all over the world regardless of age, gender, geography and demographics. Jiyaan was accompanied by his father who sat next to him as someone else shot his video. Virat Kohli Grabs a Flying Catch to Dismiss Cameron Green During India vs Australia, 1st Test 2020-21 (Watch Video).

Talking about Bumrah today, he scalped a couple of wickets. He sent the opening pair Joe Burns and Matthew Wade to the pavilion. Both departed on the score of eight runs. Bumrah bowled for 21 overs and had seven maidens. He conceded 52 runs and bowled at an economy of 2.48. So overall Bumrah had a fair day on the pitch. Now let's have a look at the video of the same below:

This is not the first time that a video of a fan went viral on social media. It was during the CWC 2019 a video of an 87-year-old fan Charulata Patel went viral. She was spotted with a flag on her cheeks and cheered for the Indian team. Back then Sourav Ganguly had praised the late fan. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma even met him after the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2020 08:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).