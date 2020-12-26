Hardik Pandya has been enjoying a gala family time ever since he returned home from national duty. The dashing all-rounder recently shared pictures from his Christmas celebrations which are nothing but super cute. As it was Hardik's first Christmas with his son Agastya, he dressed up as Santa Claus to celebrate the occasions. He shared multiple pictures on Instagram in which he can be seen posing with his wife Natasa Stankovic and his little toddler. "Merry Christmas," wrote Hardik while extending Christmas wishes to his fans. In another post, Hardik shared a couple of heart-whelming pics with Agastya with the caption reading: "My boy's first Christmas." Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma Lead Cricket Fraternity in Wishing Fans.

Hardik and Natasa welcomed their first child in August earlier this year. However, the dasher couldn't spend a lot of time with his little toddler as he travelled to UAE for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 just a few weeks after his child's birth. He then travelled down under for the limited-overs series down under. However, he has been doing his father duties to perfection after returning home, and one can visit his social media page to verify the fact. Meanwhile, let's look at how the Pandya family celebrated Christmas. Hardik Pandya Enjoys ‘Dinner Date’ With Wife Natasa Stankovic.

Family Picture!!

Agastya's First Christmas!!

While Hardik returned home with other limited-overs specialists, one troop is still down under – battling it out in the four-match Test series. India suffered a humiliating eight-wicket loss in the first Day-Night Test at Adelaide Oval. Moreover, expectant father Virat Kohli and injured Mohammed Shami are ruled out of the remaining fixtures. Ajinkya Rahane will marshal the Indian troop in Kohli's absence, and he has a formidable job in hand.

