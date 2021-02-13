Hi and welcome to the live blog for the day. In this article, we shall bring to you the live updates from the world of sports. You will get quick updates of match-results, transfer news, player retirements and of course the birthdays of the sporting stalwarts. So today, in the world of cricket we have India taking on England in the second game of the four-match Test series. In the first Test match, we had England winning the game by 227 runs. The four-match Test series is a part of the World Test Championship 2021. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021: Ajinkya Rahane Says ‘I’m Sure the Pitch for 2nd Test Will Turn From Day One’.

In the second game, we have all the fans returning back to the stadium with 50 per cent of occupancy. The fans and players are equally excited to witness the battle between the two teams. In the world of football, Leicester City taking on Liverpool, Manchester City taking on Tottenham Hotspurs. In the La Liga 2021 match, we shall have Barcelona taking on Alaves on Sunday at midnight. The world of Tennis continued to bring the live-action in form of Australian Open 2021.

The Australian Open 2021 will be bringing the live-action for the likes of Ashleigh Barty and many others. Coming to the matches of Indian football i.e ISL 2021, we shall have FC Goa locking horns with Chennaiyin FC. We shall continue to bring all the live updates of the matches.