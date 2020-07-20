Mogyorod, July 19 (IANS) Six-time champion Lewis Hamilton is after legendary Michael Schumacher's all-time record of seven F1 championships this season but on Sunday, he equalled the German's record of most wins at a single circuit by winning the Hungarian Grand Prix. Hamilton dominated the proceedings from the word go and claimed his eighth victory at the Hungaroring circuit. Schumacher had won eight titles at French GP. Lewis Hamilton Supports Bristol Protestors Who Pulled Down Slave Trader Edward Colston’s Statue, Says It Should ‘Stay in River and Not Museum’.

Overall, this was Hamilton's 86th GP victory and he is now just five wins behind Schumacher on the all-time list. Such was Hamilton's dominance that he changed his tyres in the last lap and recorded the fastest lap of the day.

"It was one of my favourite races. I was on my own but we had a great pace and perfect strategy. The last two races have been fantastic for me and we need to keep it up," Hamilton said after winning the race.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen (+8.702) finished second following an inauspicious beginning that saw him crash into the barriers during the formation lap. Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas (+9.452) finished third.

Racing Point's Lance Stroll (+57.579) finished fourth ahead of Red Bull's Alex Albion (+1:18.316). Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel came sixth while his teammate Charles Leclerc failed to score a point and ended at 11th spot.

Racing Point's Sergio Perez, Renault's Daniel Ricciardo, Haas' Kevin Magnussen completed the top ten.

