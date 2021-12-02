Manchester United have just one win in their last five Premier League outings with the club in danger of losing the top-four race as they gear up to face Arsenal. With Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea firmly establishing them as the title contender, United’s ambitions are well past them and it is not even the turn of the year. Michael Carrick will continue to be in charge of the Red Devils since interim manager Ralf Ragnick’s paperwork is not yet sorted. Opponents Arsenal have galvanised themselves after a horror start to the campaign and come into the game full of confidence. In terms of current form, the Gunners certainly hold the edge over their fierce rivals. Manchester United's New Interim Coach Ralf Rangnick Visits Old Trafford Stadium for the First Time (See Pictures).

Harry Maguire is back in contention for a start for Manchester United after serving his one game suspension. Eric Bailly played well against Chelsea and it will be interesting to see if he is given preferred over the United captain. Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane are long term absentees but Luke Shaw is back training with the main team. Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be back in the playing eleven after being left out on the bench against Chelsea.

Bukayo Saka suffered an injury against Newcastle United and the English wonderkid is in danger of missing the game at Old Trafford. Gabriel Martinelli could start on the wings in his place with Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang leading the line. Martin Odegaard in behind the centre-forward is always a danger sign for the opposition and United will need to keep a close on the Norwegian international.

When is Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. The game will be held on December 03, 2021 (Friday) and is scheduled to begin at 01:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Arsenal match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Arsenal match on Disney+Hotstar.

Manchester United have failed to beat Arsenal in their last six games and the trend will continue with the match likely ending in a scored draw.

