Ralf Rangnick, who was recently appointed by Manchester United as their new interim coach for the remainder of this season, visited Old Trafford for the first time. Pictures of his first visit to his new club's home ground surfaced on social media.

See Pictures Below:

Ralf Rangnick was at Old Trafford today together with John Murtough. It’s his first time into the stadium - he was dreaming of Premier League chance, it’s now time to start. 🔴 #MUFC He’s expected to be there in the stands also tomorrow for Man Utd-Arsenal.@oliverhunt111 📸⤵️ pic.twitter.com/M5oK1YEqO7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 1, 2021

