Narendra Modi Thanks Rohit Sharma, Mithali Raj and Other Sportspersons for Contributing Towards PM-CARES Fund (See Post)

New Delhi, Mar 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed gratitude towards the sports fraternity for their contribution to PM-CARES Fund. PM Modi on March 28 had created the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed to the countrymen to show their support for the cause. PM Narendra Modi's Mother Hiraben Donates Rs 25,000 From Her Savings To PM-CARES For Combating Coronavirus Pandemic.

Several sports personalities like Sharad Kumar, Rohit Sharma, National Champion Esha Singh and Indian women's cricketer Mithali Raj had contributed their bit for the cause. Bowl Out COVID-19: Anil Kumble Urges Citizens to Donate Towards PM-CARES Relief Fund in Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic.

Narendra Modi Thanks Sports Fraternity for PM-CARES Donations

I am very happy that our hardworking sportspersons are at the forefront of the battle to defeat COVID-19. I would like to thank @sharad_kumar01, @ImRo45, @singhesha10, @M_Raj03 for their contribution to PM-CARES. #IndiaFightsCorona — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2020

According to the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, one COVID-19 positive case is recorded in the Union Territory, while the total confirmed cases in the country rose to 1251 on Tuesday.

