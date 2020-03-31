PM Narendra Modi's Mother Hiraben Donates Rs 25,000 From Her Savings To PM-CARES For Combating Coronavirus Pandemic

PM Modi with his other (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

Ahmedabad, March 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben on Tuesday donated Rs 25,000 to PM-CARES fund to combat coronavirus pandemic. As per reports, PM Modi’s mother donated the money from her savings. Pragyan Ojha Slams Those Questioning People Over Their Donations to PM-CARES Relief Fund, Says ‘A Help Is a Help’.

The Centre on Saturday constituted Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund to tackle COVID-19 menace. PM Narendra Modi also urged people to contribute generously to the PM-CARES. Akshay Kumar Pledges to Donate Rs 25 Crore to PM Narendra Modi's PM-Cares Fund for COVID-19 Relief.

ANI's Tweet:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba donates Rs 25,000 from her personal savings to #PMCARES Fund. #COVID19 (File pic) pic.twitter.com/N1Z9G1B31C — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

After PM Modi’s announcement, several celebrities, including Bollywood stars, sportsperson donated a significant amount to the fund. Corporates like Tata Sons, Reliance Industries and Adani Group also contributed their share to the emergency fund.

PM Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a countrywide lockdown to avoid the spread of coronavirus. India will remain under complete shutdown till April 14. Meanwhile, the number of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 1,251 on Tuesday. Forty-three people also lost their live due to the deadly virus.