New Delhi, May 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for starting his Diamond League title defence with a comfortable win in the season-opening leg and wished him best for the upcoming contests. He tweeted, "First event of the year and first position! With the World lead throw of 88.67m, @Neeraj_chopra1 shines at the Doha Diamond League. Congratulations to him! Best wishes for the endeavours ahead." Neeraj Chopra 88.67m Throw Video: Watch Indian Javelin Star Clinch the Doha Diamond League 2023 Title With A Sensational Launch.

PM Modi Expresses Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra

The 25-year-old Olympic champion, who had pocketed the 2022 Diamond League Final trophy in Switzerland last September, beat a star-studded field with a best throw of 88.67m to begin his season.