After the successful first two editions of Major League Cricket (MLC), season three of the prestigious tournament will begin on June 13. MI New York is the champion of the inaugural edition. Washington Freedom won the showpiece title in the 2024 season. Seattle Orcas and San Francisco Unicorns are the runners-up of the 2023 and 2024 seasons, respectively. Major League Cricket has grown rapidly in the United States. The tournament has combined the world-class cricketing talent within the country. The MLC has attracted many international stars and homegrown players, bringing a fresh wave and energy of global attention to cricket in America. J Arunkumar Appointed Head Coach of Major League Cricket Team Golden State Grizzlies.

In the Major League Cricket 2025, a total of six franchises – Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings, and Washington Freedom – will fight with each other to win the glorious title. All six sides will be supported by various foreign stars and the best domestic players. The MLC 2025 matches will be held in a T20 format. A total of 30 league stage matches are set to be played in season three of the showpiece tournament. The top four sides in the points table will reach the playoffs.

Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 Full Schedule

Major League 2025 cricket will start from June 13, 2025 and will conclude on July 14. Here's the full schedule of the MLC season 3.

Match No. Date & Time (IST) Teams Stadium 1st Match Jun 13, 06:30 AM San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Oakland Coliseum, California 2nd Match Jun 14, 06:30 AM MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Oakland Coliseum, California 3rd Match Jun 15, 02:30 AM San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Oakland Coliseum, California 4th Match Jun 15, 06:30 AM Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Oakland Coliseum, California 5th Match Jun 16, 02:30 AM Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings Oakland Coliseum, California 6th Match Jun 16, 06:30 AM San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Oakland Coliseum, California 7th Match Jun 17, 06:30 AM Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas Oakland Coliseum, California 8th Match Jun 18, 06:30 AM Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Oakland Coliseum, California 9th Match Jun 19, 06:30 AM MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Oakland Coliseum, California 10th Match Jun 21, 05:30 AM Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas 11th Match Jun 22, 05:30 AM MI New York vs Washington Freedom Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas 12th Match Jun 23, 01:30 AM Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas 13th Match Jun 23, 05:30 AM Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas 14th Match Jun 24, 05:30 AM MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas 15th Match Jun 25, 05:30 AM Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas 16th Match Jun 26, 05:30 AM Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas 17th Match Jun 27, 05:30 AM Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas 18th Match Jun 28, 05:30 AM Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas 19th Match Jun 29, 01:30 AM Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas 20th Match Jun 29, 05:30 AM Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas 21st Match Jun 30, 05:30 AM Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas 22nd Match Jul 02, 04:30 AM San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida 23rd Match Jul 03, 04:30 AM Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida 24th Match Jul 04, 04:30 AM Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida 25th Match Jul 05, 12:30 AM San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida 26th Match Jul 05, 04:30 AM Washington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida 27th Match Jul 06, 12:30 AM MI New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida 28th Match Jul 06, 04:30 AM Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida 29th Match Jul 07, 12:30 AM Washington Freedom vs MI New York Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida 30th Match Jul 07, 04:30 AM Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida Qualifier Jul 09, 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC (1st vs 2nd) Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas Eliminator Jul 10, 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC (3rd vs 4th) Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas Challenger Jul 12, 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC (Loser of Q vs Winner of E) Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas Final Jul 14, 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas

Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 Venue

Three stadiums - Oakland Coliseum in California, Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, and Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill in Florida will host the MLC 2025 season matches.

Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 Full Squads

Los Angeles Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Unmukt Chand, Sunil Narine, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nitish Kumar, Ali Khan, Adithya Ganesh, Corne Dry, Saif Badar, Spencer Johnson, Karthik Gattepalli, Matthew Tromp

MI New York: Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Ehsan Adil, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Agni Chopra, Monank Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Heath Richards, Rushil Ugarkar, Sunny Patel, Kunwarjeet Singh

San Francisco Unicorns: Corey Anderson, Liam Plunkett, Matthew Short, Hammad Azam, Hassan Khan, Carmi Le Roux, Finn Allen, Haris Rauf, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karima Gore, Brody Couch, Juanoy Drysdale, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Achilles Browne

Seattle Orcas: Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Kyle Mayers, Steven Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Heinrich Klaasen, Ryan Rickelton, Sujit Nayak, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jessy Singh, Aaron Jones, Shayan Jahangir, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai, Rahul Jariwala. Major League Cricket 2024: Pat Cummins Joins MLC, Signs Four-Year Contract With San Francisco Unicorns (Watch Video).

Washington Freedom: Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Amila Aponso, Andries Gous, Lockie Ferguson, Mukhtar Ahmed, Jack Edwards, Rachin Ravindra, Ian Holland, Saurabh Netravalkar, Marco Jansen, Lahiru Milantha, Yasir Mohammad, Justin Dill, Abhishek Paradkar, Obus Pienaar

Texas Super Kings: Marcus Stoinis, Faf du Plessis, Milind Kumar, Devon Conway, Calvin Savage, Zia-ul-Haq, Shubham Ranjane, Mohammad Mohsin, Noor Ahmad, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Stephen Wiig, Adam Khan, Joshua Tromp

Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 Live Streaming

There is no official announcement made by Major League Cricket about the live streaming in India. It is expected that season three might be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 Live Telecast

Major League Cricket is yet to announce the official live broadcasters of the much-awaited season three in India. It is expected that the Sony Sports Network might telecast the MLC 2025 edition in India.

