The 2022 Commonwealth Games are underway in Birmingham, England. Pakistan has sent a total of 68 athletes including 43 men and 25 women, who will be competing across 12 different sports at the quadrennial showpiece. A lot will be expected from the Pakistan athletes at CWG 2022 as they hope of securing medals. The 2022 Birmingham Games are Pakistan’s 14th appearance at the Commonwealth Games. Pakistan has won a total of 75 medals including 25 gold, 24 silver, and 26 bronze, and ranks 15th at the all-time Commonwealth Games medal table. Indian Athletes At Commonwealth Games 2022 Full List: Check Indian Contingent for CWG in Birmingham.

Pakistan Contingent At 2022 Commonwealth Games

Athletics

Pakistan has selected 5 athletes for the athletics sporting events, 3 men and 2 women. Led by the Javelin thrower Arsadeem.

Athlete Event Shajar Abbas Men’s 100m and 200m track Jamshad Ali Men’s Shot put Arshad Nadeem Men’s Javelin Throw Aneela Gulzar Women’s 100n and 200m track Anila Baig Women’s Discuss Throw

Badminton

A squad for four players were selected shortly after the trials on May 12, 2022 and it consists of two from each gender. Two times Pakistan International winner Mhazoor Shahzad will be competing at the event.

Athlete Event Murad Ali Men’s single Muhammad Irfan Men’s single Mhazoor Shahzad Women’s single Gazala Siddique Women’s single Murad Ali and Muhammad Irfan Men’s double Mhazoor Shahzad and Gazala Siddique Women’s double

Boxing

Five boxers are qualified for the event at 2022 Birmingham Games, four men and one woman are selected for different weight divisions. A Look at History of Commonwealth Games and Previous Hosts Ahead CWG 2022 Edition in Birmingham.

Athlete Event Zohaib Rasheed Men’s Flyweight Ilyas Hussain Men’s Featherweight Suleman Baloch Men’s Lightweight Nazeerullah Khan Men’s Heavyweight Mehreen Baloch Women’s Featherweight

Cricket

Due to their ICC women’s T20I ranking as of April 1, 2022, Pakistan have qualified for the tournament. The 15-member squad will be led by the skipper Bismah Maroof as for the first time T20 women's format will be played at CWG

Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team

Gymnastics

As of July 19, 2022, only one gymnast was selected for the 2022 Birmingham Games.

Athlete Event Mohammad Afzal Men’s Artistic

Hockey

As per the FIH World Rankings, Pakistan men’s team has qualified for the event at CWG 2022. They will be facing South Africa, New Zealand, Scotland, and Australia at the group stage

Pakistan men’s Hockey Team

Judo

Pakistan has selected two judokas for the 2022 Birmingham event, including Shah Hussain Shah who won a silver at the 2014 Glasgow.

Athlete Event Shah Hussain Shah Men’s 90kg Qaisar khan Men’s 100kg

Squash

A four-member team is selected to represent Pakistan in squash at the quadrennial event. Two athletes have been selected from each gender.

Athlete Event Tayyab Aslam Men’s singles, Men’s double and Mixed doubles Nasir Iqbal Men’s singles, Men’s double and Mixed doubles Amna Fayyaz Women’s singles, Women’s double and Mixed doubles Faiza Zafar Women’s singles, Women’s double and Mixed doubles

Swimmng

Four athletes have been named by India for various events at the Commonwealth Games

Athlete Event Haseeb Tariq Men's 50m, 50m, and 50m Butterfly Bisma Khan Women's 50m, 100m, 50m Butterfly and 100m Butterfly Jehanara nabi Women's 100m, 200m, 400m Freestyle Mishael Auyb 50m, 100m Breststroke and 50m Butterfly

Table Tennis

Initally four players were selected for the competition on March 16, 2022, but later was confirmed only one will be sent at the Commonwealth Games

Athlete Event Fahad Khawaja Men’s singles

Weightligting

Pakistan Weightlifting Fedration was set to send a six-member squad at the Games, but only three were qualified after doping tests.

Athlete Event Haider Alimen’s Men’s 81kg Hanzala Dastigir Butt Men’s 109kg Nooh Dastgir Butt Men’s 109kg

Wrestling

It is the most successful sporting event for Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games, with a total of 42 medals, including 21 gold. At the 22nd edition of the Games, Pakistan is set to send a six-member squad for the event.

Athlete Event Ali Asad Men's 57kg Inayat Ullah Men's 65kg Sharif Tahir Men's 74kg Muhammad Inam Men's 86kg Tayab Awan Men's 97kg Zaman Anwar Men's 125kg

Pakistan made their debut in the 1954 Vancouver Games, but did not participate in any of the editions from 1972 to 1989 as it had temporarily withdrawn from the Commonwealth. However, Pakistan athletes will be aiming to best their most successful edition in 1962 and move their country up the ranks.

