The 2022 Commonwealth Games are underway in Birmingham, England. Pakistan has sent a total of 68 athletes including 43 men and 25 women, who will be competing across 12 different sports at the quadrennial showpiece. A lot will be expected from the Pakistan athletes at CWG 2022 as they hope of securing medals. The 2022 Birmingham Games are Pakistan’s 14th appearance at the Commonwealth Games. Pakistan has won a total of 75 medals including 25 gold, 24 silver, and 26 bronze, and ranks 15th at the all-time Commonwealth Games medal table. Indian Athletes At Commonwealth Games 2022 Full List: Check Indian Contingent for CWG in Birmingham.
Pakistan Contingent At 2022 Commonwealth Games
Athletics
Pakistan has selected 5 athletes for the athletics sporting events, 3 men and 2 women. Led by the Javelin thrower Arsadeem.
|Athlete
|Event
|Shajar Abbas
|Men’s 100m and 200m track
|Jamshad Ali
|Men’s Shot put
|Arshad Nadeem
|Men’s Javelin Throw
|Aneela Gulzar
|Women’s 100n and 200m track
|Anila Baig
|Women’s Discuss Throw
Badminton
A squad for four players were selected shortly after the trials on May 12, 2022 and it consists of two from each gender. Two times Pakistan International winner Mhazoor Shahzad will be competing at the event.
|Athlete
|Event
|Murad Ali
|Men’s single
|Muhammad Irfan
|Men’s single
|Mhazoor Shahzad
|Women’s single
|Gazala Siddique
|Women’s single
|Murad Ali and Muhammad Irfan
|Men’s double
|Mhazoor Shahzad and Gazala Siddique
|Women’s double
Boxing
Five boxers are qualified for the event at 2022 Birmingham Games, four men and one woman are selected for different weight divisions. A Look at History of Commonwealth Games and Previous Hosts Ahead CWG 2022 Edition in Birmingham.
|Athlete
|Event
|Zohaib Rasheed
|Men’s Flyweight
|Ilyas Hussain
|Men’s Featherweight
|Suleman Baloch
|Men’s Lightweight
|Nazeerullah Khan
|Men’s Heavyweight
|Mehreen Baloch
|Women’s Featherweight
Cricket
Due to their ICC women’s T20I ranking as of April 1, 2022, Pakistan have qualified for the tournament. The 15-member squad will be led by the skipper Bismah Maroof as for the first time T20 women's format will be played at CWG
|Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team
Gymnastics
As of July 19, 2022, only one gymnast was selected for the 2022 Birmingham Games.
|Athlete
|Event
|Mohammad Afzal
|Men’s Artistic
Hockey
As per the FIH World Rankings, Pakistan men’s team has qualified for the event at CWG 2022. They will be facing South Africa, New Zealand, Scotland, and Australia at the group stage
|Pakistan men’s Hockey Team
Judo
Pakistan has selected two judokas for the 2022 Birmingham event, including Shah Hussain Shah who won a silver at the 2014 Glasgow.
|Athlete
|Event
|Shah Hussain Shah
|Men’s 90kg
|Qaisar khan
|Men’s 100kg
Squash
A four-member team is selected to represent Pakistan in squash at the quadrennial event. Two athletes have been selected from each gender.
|Athlete
|Event
|Tayyab Aslam
|Men’s singles, Men’s double and Mixed doubles
|Nasir Iqbal
|Men’s singles, Men’s double and Mixed doubles
|Amna Fayyaz
|Women’s singles, Women’s double and Mixed doubles
|Faiza Zafar
|Women’s singles, Women’s double and Mixed doubles
Swimmng
Four athletes have been named by India for various events at the Commonwealth Games
|Athlete
|Event
|Haseeb Tariq
|Men's 50m, 50m, and 50m Butterfly
|Bisma Khan
|Women's 50m, 100m, 50m Butterfly and 100m Butterfly
|Jehanara nabi
|Women's 100m, 200m, 400m Freestyle
|Mishael Auyb
|50m, 100m Breststroke and 50m Butterfly
Table Tennis
Initally four players were selected for the competition on March 16, 2022, but later was confirmed only one will be sent at the Commonwealth Games
|Athlete
|Event
|Fahad Khawaja
|Men’s singles
Weightligting
Pakistan Weightlifting Fedration was set to send a six-member squad at the Games, but only three were qualified after doping tests.
|Athlete
|Event
|Haider Alimen’s
|Men’s 81kg
|Hanzala Dastigir Butt
|Men’s 109kg
|Nooh Dastgir Butt
|Men’s 109kg
Wrestling
It is the most successful sporting event for Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games, with a total of 42 medals, including 21 gold. At the 22nd edition of the Games, Pakistan is set to send a six-member squad for the event.
|Athlete
|Event
|Ali Asad
|Men's 57kg
|Inayat Ullah
|Men's 65kg
|Sharif Tahir
|Men's 74kg
|Muhammad Inam
|Men's 86kg
|Tayab Awan
|Men's 97kg
|Zaman Anwar
|Men's 125kg
Pakistan made their debut in the 1954 Vancouver Games, but did not participate in any of the editions from 1972 to 1989 as it had temporarily withdrawn from the Commonwealth. However, Pakistan athletes will be aiming to best their most successful edition in 1962 and move their country up the ranks.
