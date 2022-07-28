The 2022 Commonwealth Games will the 22nd edition of the quadrennial event and will be held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 08, 2022. India have sent a squad of over 300 members that includes 215 athletes – 108 men and 107 women – who will be competing at the showpiece, A lot will be expected from the Indian athletes at CWG 2022 as they hope of securing medals. The 2022 edition will be the country’s 18th appearance at the Commonwealth Games. A Look at History of Commonwealth Games and Previous Hosts Ahead CWG 2022 Edition in Birmingham.

Indian Contingent At 2022 Commonwealth Games

Athletics

A squad of 37 members was selected to represent India at the 2022 Games headlined by Tokyo 2020 gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, who was later ruled out due to an injury.

Athlete

Event

Avinash Sable

Men's 3000m steeplechase

Nitender Rawat

Men's marathon

M Sreeshankar

Men's long Jump

Muhammed Anees Yahiya

Men's long Jump

Abdulla Aboobacker

Men's triple jump

Praveen Chithravel

Men's triple jump

Eldhose Paul

Men's triple jump

Neeraj Chopra (ruled out)

Men's javelin throw

DP Manu

Men's javelin throw

Rohit Yadav

Men's javelin throw

Sandeep Kumar

Men's 10km race walk

Amit Khatri

Men's 10km race walk

Amoj Jacob

Men's 4x400m relay

Noah Nirmal Tom

Men's 4x400m relay

Arokia Rajiv

Men's 4x400m relay

Muhammed Ajmal

Men's 4x400m relay

Naganathan Pandi

Men's 4x400m relay

Rajesh Ramesh

Men's 4x400m relay

Dhanalakshmi Sekar

Women's 100m and 4x100m relay

Jyothi Yarraji

Women's 100m hurdles

Aishwarya B

Women's long jump and triple jump

Ancy Sojan

Women's long jump

Manpreet Kaur

Women's shot put

Navjeet Kaur Dhilllon

Women's discus throw

Seema Punia

Women's discus throw

Annu Rani

Women's javelin throw

Shilpa Rani

Women's javelin throw

Manju Bala Singh

Women's hammer throw

Sarita Romit Singh

Women's hammer throw

Bhawna Jat

Women's 10km race walk

Priyanka Goswami

Women's 10km race walk

Hima Das

Women's 4x100m relay

Dutee Chand

Women's 4x100m relay

Srabani Nanda

Women's 4x100m relay

MV Jilna

Women's 4x100m relay

NS Simi

Women's 4x100m relay

Badminton

A team of 10 members led by PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen was named to represent India in singles and doubles event of both men and women along with the mixed team event. India at Commonwealth Games 2022: List of Sports Indian Athletes Will be Participating in at CWG.

Athlete

Event

PV Sindhu

Women’s Singles

Akashi Kashyap

Women’s Singles

Treesa Jolly

Women’s Doubles

Gayatri Gopichand

Women’s Doubles

Ashwini Ponappa

Mixed Doubles

Lakshya Sen

Men’s Singles

Kidambi Srikant

Men’s Singles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

Men’s Doubles

Chirag Shetty

Men’s Doubles

B Sumeeth Reddy

Mixed Doubles

Boxing

Former medalist Amit Panghal and Mohammad Husamuddin will be representing India along with Nikhat Zareen. However, Mary Kom is not part of the 12-member team after she withdrew due to injury.

Athlete

Event

Amit Panghal

Men's 51kg

Mohammad Hussamuddin

Men's 57kg

Shiva Thapa

Men's 63.5kg

Rohit Tokas

Men's 67kg

Sumit Kundu

Men's 75kg

Ashish Chaudhary

Men's 80kg

Sanjeet

Men's 92kg

Sagar

Men's 92+kg

Nitu

Women's 48kg

Nikhat Zareen

Women's 50kg

Jaismine

Women's 60kg

Lovlina Borgohain

Women's 70kg

Cricket

The sport will be played for the first time at CWG since the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Games. This time it take place in Women’s T20I format and India have named a 15-member squad captained by Harmanpreet Kaur.

Indian Women’s Cricket Team

Cycling

Three members will represent India in the sport at Commonwealth Games 2022.

Athletes

David Beckham

Ronaldo Singh

Sushika Agashe

Hockey

As per the FIH World Rankings, both the Indian men and women’s team have qualified for the event at CWG 2022. An experienced men’s squad has been named by Indi after the 2022 Asian Games were postponed while a full-strength women’s team will also travel to Birmingham.

India Men’s Hockey Team

India Women’s Hockey Team

Judo

India announced a six-member judo team following the selection trials which were held from May 23 to May 26, 2022

Athlete

Event

Vijay Kumar Yadav

Men’s 60kg

Jasleen Singh Saini

Men’s 66kg

Deepak Deswal

Men’s 100kg

L Shushila Devi

Women’s 48kg

Suchika Tariyal

Women’s 57kg

Tulika Maan

Women’s +78kg

Squash

A 9-member team, led by Dipika Pallikal will represent India in Squash at CWG 2022 including 14-year-old Anahat Singh.

Athlete

Event

Saurav Ghosal

Men’s Singles and Mixed Doubles

Ramit Tandon

Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles

Abhay Singh

Men’s Singles and Men's Doubles

Joshna Chinappa

Women’s Singles, Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles

Sunayna Kuruvilla

Women’s Singles

Anahat Singh

Women’s Singles

Dipika Pallikal

Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles

Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu

Men’s Doubles

Velavan Senthilkumar

Men’s Doubles

Swimming

Four athletes have been named by India for various swimming events at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Athlete

Event

Sajan Prakash

Men's 50m, 100m and 200m Butterfly

Srihari Nataraj

Men's 50m, 100m and 200m Backstroke

Kushagra Rawat

Men's 200m, 400m and 1500m Freestyle

Advait Page

Men's 1500m Freestyle

Table Tennis

The Indian squad comprises of 8mmembers – four men and four women. Meanwhile, two reserves players – Manush Shah and Swatika Ghosh will also travel with the team just in case.

Athlete

Event

Sharath Kamal

Men's

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Men's

Sanil Shetty

Men's

Harmeet Desai

Men's

Manika Batra

Women’s

Diya Chitale

Women’s

Sreeja Akula

Women’s

Reeth Rishya

Women’s

Raj Aravindan

Women's singles C3-C5

Bhavina Patel

Men's singles C3-C5

Triathlon

India will send a four-member squad – two men and two women - for the event at CWG. At the moment, only the women’s team has been announced.

Sanjana Joshi

Pragnya Mahajan

Weightlifting

Led by Tokyo 2020 silver medalist, Mirabai Chanu, 15-member squad from India will compete at the weightlifting event at Commonwealth Games 2022. The athletes booked their places in the team following a series of qualifying events.

Athlete

Event

Mirabai Chanu

Women’s 49kg

Bindyarani Devi

Women’s 55kg

Popy Hazarika

Women’s 59kg

Hajinder Kaur

Women’s 71kg

Poonam Yadav

Women’s 76kg

Usha Kumara

Women’s 87kg

Purnima Pandey

Women’s +87kg

Sanket Mahadev

Men’s 55kg

Gururaja Poojary

Men’s 61kg

Jeremy Lalrinnunga

Men’s 67kg

Achinta Sheuli

Men’s 73kg

Ajay Singh

Men’s 81kg

Vikas Thakur

Men’s 96kg

Lovpreet Singh

Men’s 109kg

Gurdeep Singh

Men’s +109kg

Wrestling

The wrestlers secured their place in the Indian team by winning their respective categories at the selection trials. Tokyo 2020 silver Medalist Ravi Dahiya and bronze medalist Bajrang Punnia have also made the cut.

Athlete

Event

Pooja Gehlot

Women’s 50kg

Vinesh Phogat

Women’s 53kg

Anshu Malik

Women’s 57kg

Sakshi Malik

Women’s 62kg

Divya Kakran

Women’s 68kg

Pooja Sihag

Women’s 76kg

Ravi Kumar Dahiya

Men's 57kg

Bajrang Punia

Men's 65kg

Naveen

Men's 74kg

Deepak Punia

Men's 86kg

Deepak

Men's 97kg

Mohit Grewal

Men's 125kg

India have performed well at this quadrennial showpiece and are fourth in the all-time list with a total of 503 medals (181 gold, 173 silver, 149 bronze). Their most successful outing came in 2010 in Delhi when the athletes from the country secured a 101 medals for a second place finish. However, with India’s performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the competitors will be aiming to surpass that tally.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2022 10:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).