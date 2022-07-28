The 2022 Commonwealth Games will the 22nd edition of the quadrennial event and will be held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 08, 2022. India have sent a squad of over 300 members that includes 215 athletes – 108 men and 107 women – who will be competing at the showpiece, A lot will be expected from the Indian athletes at CWG 2022 as they hope of securing medals. The 2022 edition will be the country’s 18th appearance at the Commonwealth Games. A Look at History of Commonwealth Games and Previous Hosts Ahead CWG 2022 Edition in Birmingham.
Indian Contingent At 2022 Commonwealth Games
Athletics
A squad of 37 members was selected to represent India at the 2022 Games headlined by Tokyo 2020 gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, who was later ruled out due to an injury.
|
Athlete
|
Event
|
Avinash Sable
|
Men's 3000m steeplechase
|
Nitender Rawat
|
Men's marathon
|
M Sreeshankar
|
Men's long Jump
|
Muhammed Anees Yahiya
|
Men's long Jump
|
Abdulla Aboobacker
|
Men's triple jump
|
Praveen Chithravel
|
Men's triple jump
|
Eldhose Paul
|
Men's triple jump
|
Neeraj Chopra (ruled out)
|
Men's javelin throw
|
DP Manu
|
Men's javelin throw
|
Rohit Yadav
|
Men's javelin throw
|
Sandeep Kumar
|
Men's 10km race walk
|
Amit Khatri
|
Men's 10km race walk
|
Amoj Jacob
|
Men's 4x400m relay
|
Noah Nirmal Tom
|
Men's 4x400m relay
|
Arokia Rajiv
|
Men's 4x400m relay
|
Muhammed Ajmal
|
Men's 4x400m relay
|
Naganathan Pandi
|
Men's 4x400m relay
|
Rajesh Ramesh
|
Men's 4x400m relay
|
Dhanalakshmi Sekar
|
Women's 100m and 4x100m relay
|
Jyothi Yarraji
|
Women's 100m hurdles
|
Aishwarya B
|
Women's long jump and triple jump
|
Ancy Sojan
|
Women's long jump
|
Manpreet Kaur
|
Women's shot put
|
Navjeet Kaur Dhilllon
|
Women's discus throw
|
Seema Punia
|
Women's discus throw
|
Annu Rani
|
Women's javelin throw
|
Shilpa Rani
|
Women's javelin throw
|
Manju Bala Singh
|
Women's hammer throw
|
Sarita Romit Singh
|
Women's hammer throw
|
Bhawna Jat
|
Women's 10km race walk
|
Priyanka Goswami
|
Women's 10km race walk
|
Hima Das
|
Women's 4x100m relay
|
Dutee Chand
|
Women's 4x100m relay
|
Srabani Nanda
|
Women's 4x100m relay
|
MV Jilna
|
Women's 4x100m relay
|
NS Simi
|
Women's 4x100m relay
Badminton
A team of 10 members led by PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen was named to represent India in singles and doubles event of both men and women along with the mixed team event. India at Commonwealth Games 2022: List of Sports Indian Athletes Will be Participating in at CWG.
|
Athlete
|
Event
|
PV Sindhu
|
Women’s Singles
|
Akashi Kashyap
|
Women’s Singles
|
Treesa Jolly
|
Women’s Doubles
|
Gayatri Gopichand
|
Women’s Doubles
|
Ashwini Ponappa
|
Mixed Doubles
|
Lakshya Sen
|
Men’s Singles
|
Kidambi Srikant
|
Men’s Singles
|
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
|
Men’s Doubles
|
Chirag Shetty
|
Men’s Doubles
|
B Sumeeth Reddy
|
Mixed Doubles
Boxing
Former medalist Amit Panghal and Mohammad Husamuddin will be representing India along with Nikhat Zareen. However, Mary Kom is not part of the 12-member team after she withdrew due to injury.
|
Athlete
|
Event
|
Amit Panghal
|
Men's 51kg
|
Mohammad Hussamuddin
|
Men's 57kg
|
Shiva Thapa
|
Men's 63.5kg
|
Rohit Tokas
|
Men's 67kg
|
Sumit Kundu
|
Men's 75kg
|
Ashish Chaudhary
|
Men's 80kg
|
Sanjeet
|
Men's 92kg
|
Sagar
|
Men's 92+kg
|
Nitu
|
Women's 48kg
|
Nikhat Zareen
|
Women's 50kg
|
Jaismine
|
Women's 60kg
|
Lovlina Borgohain
|
Women's 70kg
Cricket
The sport will be played for the first time at CWG since the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Games. This time it take place in Women’s T20I format and India have named a 15-member squad captained by Harmanpreet Kaur.
|
Indian Women’s Cricket Team
Cycling
Three members will represent India in the sport at Commonwealth Games 2022.
|
Athletes
|
David Beckham
|
Ronaldo Singh
|
Sushika Agashe
Hockey
As per the FIH World Rankings, both the Indian men and women’s team have qualified for the event at CWG 2022. An experienced men’s squad has been named by Indi after the 2022 Asian Games were postponed while a full-strength women’s team will also travel to Birmingham.
|
India Men’s Hockey Team
|
India Women’s Hockey Team
Judo
India announced a six-member judo team following the selection trials which were held from May 23 to May 26, 2022
|
Athlete
|
Event
|
Vijay Kumar Yadav
|
Men’s 60kg
|
Jasleen Singh Saini
|
Men’s 66kg
|
Deepak Deswal
|
Men’s 100kg
|
L Shushila Devi
|
Women’s 48kg
|
Suchika Tariyal
|
Women’s 57kg
|
Tulika Maan
|
Women’s +78kg
Squash
A 9-member team, led by Dipika Pallikal will represent India in Squash at CWG 2022 including 14-year-old Anahat Singh.
|
Athlete
|
Event
|
Saurav Ghosal
|
Men’s Singles and Mixed Doubles
|
Ramit Tandon
|
Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles
|
Abhay Singh
|
Men’s Singles and Men's Doubles
|
Joshna Chinappa
|
Women’s Singles, Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles
|
Sunayna Kuruvilla
|
Women’s Singles
|
Anahat Singh
|
Women’s Singles
|
Dipika Pallikal
|
Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles
|
Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu
|
Men’s Doubles
|
Velavan Senthilkumar
|
Men’s Doubles
Swimming
Four athletes have been named by India for various swimming events at the 2022 Commonwealth Games
|
Athlete
|
Event
|
Sajan Prakash
|
Men's 50m, 100m and 200m Butterfly
|
Srihari Nataraj
|
Men's 50m, 100m and 200m Backstroke
|
Kushagra Rawat
|
Men's 200m, 400m and 1500m Freestyle
|
Advait Page
|
Men's 1500m Freestyle
Table Tennis
The Indian squad comprises of 8mmembers – four men and four women. Meanwhile, two reserves players – Manush Shah and Swatika Ghosh will also travel with the team just in case.
|
Athlete
|
Event
|
Sharath Kamal
|
Men's
|
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
|
Men's
|
Sanil Shetty
|
Men's
|
Harmeet Desai
|
Men's
|
Manika Batra
|
Women’s
|
Diya Chitale
|
Women’s
|
Sreeja Akula
|
Women’s
|
Reeth Rishya
|
Women’s
|
Raj Aravindan
|
Women's singles C3-C5
|
Bhavina Patel
|
Men's singles C3-C5
Triathlon
India will send a four-member squad – two men and two women - for the event at CWG. At the moment, only the women’s team has been announced.
|
Sanjana Joshi
|
Pragnya Mahajan
Weightlifting
Led by Tokyo 2020 silver medalist, Mirabai Chanu, 15-member squad from India will compete at the weightlifting event at Commonwealth Games 2022. The athletes booked their places in the team following a series of qualifying events.
|
Athlete
|
Event
|
Mirabai Chanu
|
Women’s 49kg
|
Bindyarani Devi
|
Women’s 55kg
|
Popy Hazarika
|
Women’s 59kg
|
Hajinder Kaur
|
Women’s 71kg
|
Poonam Yadav
|
Women’s 76kg
|
Usha Kumara
|
Women’s 87kg
|
Purnima Pandey
|
Women’s +87kg
|
Sanket Mahadev
|
Men’s 55kg
|
Gururaja Poojary
|
Men’s 61kg
|
Jeremy Lalrinnunga
|
Men’s 67kg
|
Achinta Sheuli
|
Men’s 73kg
|
Ajay Singh
|
Men’s 81kg
|
Vikas Thakur
|
Men’s 96kg
|
Lovpreet Singh
|
Men’s 109kg
|
Gurdeep Singh
|
Men’s +109kg
Wrestling
The wrestlers secured their place in the Indian team by winning their respective categories at the selection trials. Tokyo 2020 silver Medalist Ravi Dahiya and bronze medalist Bajrang Punnia have also made the cut.
|
Athlete
|
Event
|
Pooja Gehlot
|
Women’s 50kg
|
Vinesh Phogat
|
Women’s 53kg
|
Anshu Malik
|
Women’s 57kg
|
Sakshi Malik
|
Women’s 62kg
|
Divya Kakran
|
Women’s 68kg
|
Pooja Sihag
|
Women’s 76kg
|
Ravi Kumar Dahiya
|
Men's 57kg
|
Bajrang Punia
|
Men's 65kg
|
Naveen
|
Men's 74kg
|
Deepak Punia
|
Men's 86kg
|
Deepak
|
Men's 97kg
|
Mohit Grewal
|
Men's 125kg
India have performed well at this quadrennial showpiece and are fourth in the all-time list with a total of 503 medals (181 gold, 173 silver, 149 bronze). Their most successful outing came in 2010 in Delhi when the athletes from the country secured a 101 medals for a second place finish. However, with India’s performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the competitors will be aiming to surpass that tally.
