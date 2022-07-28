The 2022 Commonwealth Games will the 22nd edition of the quadrennial event and will be held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 08, 2022. India have sent a squad of over 300 members that includes 215 athletes – 108 men and 107 women – who will be competing at the showpiece, A lot will be expected from the Indian athletes at CWG 2022 as they hope of securing medals. The 2022 edition will be the country’s 18th appearance at the Commonwealth Games. A Look at History of Commonwealth Games and Previous Hosts Ahead CWG 2022 Edition in Birmingham.

Indian Contingent At 2022 Commonwealth Games

Athletics

A squad of 37 members was selected to represent India at the 2022 Games headlined by Tokyo 2020 gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, who was later ruled out due to an injury.

Athlete Event Avinash Sable Men's 3000m steeplechase Nitender Rawat Men's marathon M Sreeshankar Men's long Jump Muhammed Anees Yahiya Men's long Jump Abdulla Aboobacker Men's triple jump Praveen Chithravel Men's triple jump Eldhose Paul Men's triple jump Neeraj Chopra (ruled out) Men's javelin throw DP Manu Men's javelin throw Rohit Yadav Men's javelin throw Sandeep Kumar Men's 10km race walk Amit Khatri Men's 10km race walk Amoj Jacob Men's 4x400m relay Noah Nirmal Tom Men's 4x400m relay Arokia Rajiv Men's 4x400m relay Muhammed Ajmal Men's 4x400m relay Naganathan Pandi Men's 4x400m relay Rajesh Ramesh Men's 4x400m relay Dhanalakshmi Sekar Women's 100m and 4x100m relay Jyothi Yarraji Women's 100m hurdles Aishwarya B Women's long jump and triple jump Ancy Sojan Women's long jump Manpreet Kaur Women's shot put Navjeet Kaur Dhilllon Women's discus throw Seema Punia Women's discus throw Annu Rani Women's javelin throw Shilpa Rani Women's javelin throw Manju Bala Singh Women's hammer throw Sarita Romit Singh Women's hammer throw Bhawna Jat Women's 10km race walk Priyanka Goswami Women's 10km race walk Hima Das Women's 4x100m relay Dutee Chand Women's 4x100m relay Srabani Nanda Women's 4x100m relay MV Jilna Women's 4x100m relay NS Simi Women's 4x100m relay

Badminton

A team of 10 members led by PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen was named to represent India in singles and doubles event of both men and women along with the mixed team event.

Athlete Event PV Sindhu Women’s Singles Akashi Kashyap Women’s Singles Treesa Jolly Women’s Doubles Gayatri Gopichand Women’s Doubles Ashwini Ponappa Mixed Doubles Lakshya Sen Men’s Singles Kidambi Srikant Men’s Singles Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Men’s Doubles Chirag Shetty Men’s Doubles B Sumeeth Reddy Mixed Doubles

Boxing

Former medalist Amit Panghal and Mohammad Husamuddin will be representing India along with Nikhat Zareen. However, Mary Kom is not part of the 12-member team after she withdrew due to injury.

Athlete Event Amit Panghal Men's 51kg Mohammad Hussamuddin Men's 57kg Shiva Thapa Men's 63.5kg Rohit Tokas Men's 67kg Sumit Kundu Men's 75kg Ashish Chaudhary Men's 80kg Sanjeet Men's 92kg Sagar Men's 92+kg Nitu Women's 48kg Nikhat Zareen Women's 50kg Jaismine Women's 60kg Lovlina Borgohain Women's 70kg

Cricket

The sport will be played for the first time at CWG since the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Games. This time it take place in Women’s T20I format and India have named a 15-member squad captained by Harmanpreet Kaur.

Indian Women’s Cricket Team

Cycling

Three members will represent India in the sport at Commonwealth Games 2022.

Athletes David Beckham Ronaldo Singh Sushika Agashe

Hockey

As per the FIH World Rankings, both the Indian men and women’s team have qualified for the event at CWG 2022. An experienced men’s squad has been named by Indi after the 2022 Asian Games were postponed while a full-strength women’s team will also travel to Birmingham.

India Men’s Hockey Team India Women’s Hockey Team

Judo

India announced a six-member judo team following the selection trials which were held from May 23 to May 26, 2022

Athlete Event Vijay Kumar Yadav Men’s 60kg Jasleen Singh Saini Men’s 66kg Deepak Deswal Men’s 100kg L Shushila Devi Women’s 48kg Suchika Tariyal Women’s 57kg Tulika Maan Women’s +78kg

Squash

A 9-member team, led by Dipika Pallikal will represent India in Squash at CWG 2022 including 14-year-old Anahat Singh.

Athlete Event Saurav Ghosal Men’s Singles and Mixed Doubles Ramit Tandon Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles Abhay Singh Men’s Singles and Men's Doubles Joshna Chinappa Women’s Singles, Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles Sunayna Kuruvilla Women’s Singles Anahat Singh Women’s Singles Dipika Pallikal Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu Men’s Doubles Velavan Senthilkumar Men’s Doubles

Swimming

Four athletes have been named by India for various swimming events at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Athlete Event Sajan Prakash Men's 50m, 100m and 200m Butterfly Srihari Nataraj Men's 50m, 100m and 200m Backstroke Kushagra Rawat Men's 200m, 400m and 1500m Freestyle Advait Page Men's 1500m Freestyle

Table Tennis

The Indian squad comprises of 8mmembers – four men and four women. Meanwhile, two reserves players – Manush Shah and Swatika Ghosh will also travel with the team just in case.

Athlete Event Sharath Kamal Men's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Men's Sanil Shetty Men's Harmeet Desai Men's Manika Batra Women’s Diya Chitale Women’s Sreeja Akula Women’s Reeth Rishya Women’s Raj Aravindan Women's singles C3-C5 Bhavina Patel Men's singles C3-C5

Triathlon

India will send a four-member squad – two men and two women - for the event at CWG. At the moment, only the women’s team has been announced.

Sanjana Joshi Pragnya Mahajan

Weightlifting

Led by Tokyo 2020 silver medalist, Mirabai Chanu, 15-member squad from India will compete at the weightlifting event at Commonwealth Games 2022. The athletes booked their places in the team following a series of qualifying events.

Athlete Event Mirabai Chanu Women’s 49kg Bindyarani Devi Women’s 55kg Popy Hazarika Women’s 59kg Hajinder Kaur Women’s 71kg Poonam Yadav Women’s 76kg Usha Kumara Women’s 87kg Purnima Pandey Women’s +87kg Sanket Mahadev Men’s 55kg Gururaja Poojary Men’s 61kg Jeremy Lalrinnunga Men’s 67kg Achinta Sheuli Men’s 73kg Ajay Singh Men’s 81kg Vikas Thakur Men’s 96kg Lovpreet Singh Men’s 109kg Gurdeep Singh Men’s +109kg

Wrestling

The wrestlers secured their place in the Indian team by winning their respective categories at the selection trials. Tokyo 2020 silver Medalist Ravi Dahiya and bronze medalist Bajrang Punnia have also made the cut.

Athlete Event Pooja Gehlot Women’s 50kg Vinesh Phogat Women’s 53kg Anshu Malik Women’s 57kg Sakshi Malik Women’s 62kg Divya Kakran Women’s 68kg Pooja Sihag Women’s 76kg Ravi Kumar Dahiya Men's 57kg Bajrang Punia Men's 65kg Naveen Men's 74kg Deepak Punia Men's 86kg Deepak Men's 97kg Mohit Grewal Men's 125kg

India have performed well at this quadrennial showpiece and are fourth in the all-time list with a total of 503 medals (181 gold, 173 silver, 149 bronze). Their most successful outing came in 2010 in Delhi when the athletes from the country secured a 101 medals for a second place finish. However, with India’s performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the competitors will be aiming to surpass that tally.

