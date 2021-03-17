Chandigarh, March 17: Twenty-six sportspersons were given government jobs by Punjab Minister for Sports Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi here on Wednesday. The players who get appointment letters as Sub-Inspectors are Sarpreet Singh (cycling), Gurinder Singh (volleyball) and Jagdeep Kumar (boxing).

The other 23 candidates -- Gagandeep Singh, Jaspinder Kaur, Sandeep Kaur, Simarjit Kaur and Anju Sharma (all kabaddi), Gurbazz Singh, Rekha Rani and Pushpinder Kaur (all cycling), Jasvir Kaur (weightlifting), Neelam Rani (fencing), Gagandeep Kaur, Ramanjot Kaur, Mandeep Kaur, Rupinderjit Kaur and Harvinder Kaur (all handball), Ravinderjit Kaur (canoeing), Gurmeet Kaur (fencing), Jatinder Singh (boxing), Harpreet Kaur (athletics), Palak (basketball), Preeti (wrestling), Sarabjeet (football), Ajay Kumar (taekwondo) -- have been appointed on the posts of constable. Dussehra 2020: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Lays Foundation Stone of Sports University in Patiala.

"When I presented the file regarding the appointment of these players before Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, he cleared the file within a minute," said the minister. He said as there were some glitches on part of medical, age and documentation, the process of appointing them has been delayed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2021 11:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).