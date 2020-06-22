Roman Reigns in a recent interview revealed that he cried after the match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. The Big Dog after defeating The Deadman at the show of shows became only the second wrestler to do so in WWE after Brock Lesnar. Roman Reigns defeated The Undertaker in a 'No Holds Barred Match' at WrestleMania 33 by pinning him down to three counts after delivering a spear. The Undertaker Announces Retirement: From Failing to Become WWE Grand Slam Champion to Choking Kurt Angle Almost to Death, Here Are 5 Lesser-Known Facts About The Deadman.

The Big Dog in his recent interview with ESPN recalled his match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 and spoke about the rivalry with The Deadman which shaped up from Royal Rumble 2017. In this interview, The Big Dog revealed that after defeating Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, he went backstage, sat on a chair and started crying out of emotion, while at the very same moment, The Undertaker was in the ring receiving applause from the audience. The Undertaker Regrets His Decision of Choosing Brock Lesnar Over Roman Reigns After Former Broke His WrestleMania Winning Streak.

The Big Dog further revealed that he wanted to lose to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, however, things did not go that way. The Undertaker has recently announced retirement on June 21, 2020 episode of 'The Last Ride'. WWE has also confirmed The Undertaker's retirement through their Twitter Handle.

The Undertaker Retires From WWE

Earlier, The Undertaker had also stated that he wasn't satisfied with his performance at WrestleMania 33, as he was not in best shape and condition to put up a great fight. A year later after WrestleMania 33, The Undertaker met Roman Reigns backstage and even apologised for not being able to put up a great match with The Big Dog. The Undertaker would retire with WrestleMania record of 23-2, with his last victory against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in a boneyard match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2020 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).