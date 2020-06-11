The Undertaker is indeed the best wrestler till date in WWE history who will complete 30 years in wrestling industry this November. Mark Calaway, better known by the ring name of The Undertaker or The Deadman or The Phenom has had an amazing run in his wrestling career where he went on to make the record of 21-0 streak at WrestleMania. His winning streak at the Show of Shows was broken by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. In a recent interview, The Undertaker recently revealed that now when he recollects that day when his streak was broken, he feels that Roman Reigns could have benefitted much more from his defeat than Lesnar. AJ Styles Wishes to Face The Undertaker Again at WrestleMania, The Phenomenal One Reveals at ‘After The Bell’ Podcast.

The Undertaker feels that Brock Lesnar was already a big star in the year 2014 and by beating The Deadman nothing much special changed in his career. On the contrary, Roman Reigns who was struggling at that time to impress fans could have got a good push to his career by defeating The Undertaker. The Undertaker said these things during an interview with CBSSports.com.

The Undertaker also further added in the interview that Vince McMahon always discussed with him that if not Brock Lesnar, then who else who could break his streak. McMahon did think of other wrestlers, however, in the end, he chose Brock Lesnar as a deserving candidate to break The Undertaker's streak. Vince and The Undertaker mutually agreed for Lesnar, however, The Deadman in this latest interview revealed that he would have anyways listened to Vince McMahon, who only had Beast Incarnate in his mind at that time.

The Undertaker did face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 in which The Big Dog walked out victorious. The Deadman was last seen in action against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in a boneyard match. The Undertaker is also speaking about his life and many other things in 'The Last Ride' documentary which can be viewed on the WWE Network.

