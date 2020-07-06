Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh turns 35 today and professionals from various fields made sure to drop a birthday wish for the star. Among many celebrities, who wished the actor, was India’s renowned sprinter Hima Das. The Dhing Express, as she is fondly called, shared a special video on her official Twitter account and wished Ranveer a happy birthday. Hima in true ‘bantai stye’ wished the ‘Gully Boy’ actor. Ranveer Singh Birthday Special! From Kapil Dev Biopic 83 to Karan Johar’s Magnum Opus Takht, Every Upcoming Movie of Bollywood’s Most Versatile Actor.

“Wishing you a very happy birthday @RanveerOfficial bhaiya,” Hima wrote as she uploaded the video. The sprinter in the video says, “ Hi Ranveer bata (brother). This one is from everyone at the Adidas family, wishing you a very warm happy birthday.” “Apna time aayega, aayegana (our time will come, will it),” Hima added as she ended the video with a wink. Both celebrities are associated as brand ambassadors with famous sports brand Adidas. English Premier League Wish Ambassador Ranveer Singh on his 35th Birthday (See Post).

Watch Hima Das’s Bantai Style Birthday Wish for Ranveer Singh

Wishing you a very happy birthday @RanveerOfficial bhaiya pic.twitter.com/zqIanZRUid — Hima (@HimaDas8) July 6, 2020

Ranveer will be seen in an upcoming movie titled 83. The movie is a sports drama based on India first Cricket World Cup in 1983 under former all-rounder Kapil Dev. Ranveer plays the role of Kapil in the movie. Apart from Ranveer, the movie features Deepika Padukone who will play Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia.

