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SOCIAL & VIRAL

Sturla Laegreid Interview Video: Biathlete Confess to Cheating on Girlfriend on Live TV After Wining Medal at 2026 Winter Olympics

Shortly after winning bronze at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreid used a live television interview to publicly apologise for being unfaithful to his partner.

By Team Latestly | Published: Feb 11, 2026 11:35 AM IST
Sturla Laegreid Interview Video: Biathlete Confess to Cheating on Girlfriend on Live TV After Wining Medal at 2026 Winter Olympics

On 10 February 2026, Sturla Holm Laegreid claimed his first individual Olympic medal, taking bronze in the men’s 20km individual biathlon at the Milano-Cortina Winter Games. However, the sporting achievement was quickly eclipsed by a deeply personal admission delivered during his post-race interview with Norwegian broadcaster NRK. Who is Jutta Leerdam? Know All About YouTuber-Turned-Boxer Jake Paul's Fiancee Who Won Gold at 2026 Winter Olympics.

Visibly emotional and fighting back tears, the 28-year-old athlete diverted from the usual talk of tactics to address his private life. "Six months ago, I met the love of my life," Laegreid stated. "Three months ago, I made the biggest mistake of my life and cheated on her. I told her about it a week ago. It has been the worst week of my life."

Sturla Laegreid Interview on Live TV

Sturla Holm Laegreid: Career Summary

Category Details
Event Men's 20km Individual Biathlon
2026 Result Bronze Medal
Time 49:21.3 (1 miss)
Previous Honours Olympic Gold (2022 Relay), 7x World Champion
Location Anterselva Biathlon Arena, Italy
Broadcast Partner NRK (Norway)

Laegreid’s Public Plea for Forgiveness

Laegreid’s decision to air his personal failings on a global stage has sparked significant debate. The biathlete described his partner, whom he did not name, as the "gold medal in my life" and admitted that he hoped the public confession might demonstrate the depth of his remorse. Gold Medal Breaks! Olympic Officials Investigate Faulty Medals at 2026 Winter Olympics.

During a subsequent news conference in Anterselva, Laegreid acknowledged the unusual nature of his statement. "I made a choice to tell the world what I did, so maybe there is a chance she will see what she really means to me," he told reporters. He also expressed concern that his confession had "upstaged" his teammate Johan-Olav Botn, who secured the gold medal in the same event.

Laegreid has long been a pillar of the Norwegian biathlon team. A seven-time world champion, he previously won relay gold at the Beijing 2022 Games. His bronze in Milan was a testament to his resilience, coming after a week he described as mentally exhausting. Despite missing one target during the shooting rounds, his skiing pace allowed him to stay on the podium, finishing 48.3 seconds behind Botn.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 11:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

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