Indian athletes at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 have been on a medal-winning spree as the country secured it's 10th medal in the ongoing competition. This is now the best-ever performance by the Indian contingent at the Paralympic Games. Singhraj Adhana won the first medal of the day with a bronze in Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Event. The nation then saw a double medal in the Men's High Jump T63 Event when Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar finished with the silver and bronze medals, respectively. These three medals have taken India's tally to 10 medals and with more athletes left to compete, the number can just keep going higher.

Avani Lekhara, who has already won a gold medal in the ongoing competition, would be the one to watch out for on Wednesday when she competes in the R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification round alongside Sidhartha Babu and Deepak Kumar. Also, Suyash Yadav would be competing in the Men's 100m Breast Stroke swimming final and so would the duo of Amit Kumar Saroha and Dharambir, who would represent India in the Men's Club Throw event. Also, young badminton player Palak Kohli would be seen in action at the Tokyo Paralympics for the first time and India would expect her to secure a podium finish as well.

