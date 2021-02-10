In the second round of the Australian Open 2021, we shall have Dominic Thiem and Dominik Koepfer taking on each other. The match will be held at the Margaret Court. In this article, we shall have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game, but before that, we shall have a look at the preview of the game. So this is the first time that Thiem and Koepfer will be taking on each other. Koepfer had not reached the second round of the Australian Open 2020. He was defeated by Pedro Martinez Portero in the 1st round 6-3 6-4 7-5. Ball Kid Collapses During Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Match Between Lloyd Harris and Mikael Torpegaard.

He has won five games in a row and would want his dream run to continue. Talking about Thiem, he is just six-win away from clinching the title. Dominic has defeated Mikhail Kukushkin 7-6(2) 6-2 6-3 to reach the 2nd round. Theim is currently the champion of the US Open 2020 and had reached the quarter-finals of the Roland Garros. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

When is Dominic Thiem vs Dominik Koepfer Men’s Singles Second-Round Match at Australian Open 2021

Dominic Thiem vs Dominik Koepfer match in Australian Open 2021 first-round in men’s singles will be played at the Margaret Court on February 10 (Wednesday). The game has a tentative start time of 08:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Dominic Thiem vs Dominik Koepfer, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Second-Round Match Live Telecast

Fans in India can catch the live-action of theDominic Thiem vs Dominik Koepfer first-round match on Sony TV channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can tune into either Sony Ten Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels to watch the live telecast.

Dominic Thiem vs Dominik Koepfer, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Second-Round Match Live Streaming Online

Fans can also follow the Australian Open 2021 online. Since Sony Pictures Network holds the broadcasting rights for Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Dominic Thiem vs Dominik Koepfer men’s singles match online for fans in India.

