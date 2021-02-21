Novak Djokovic clinched a record-extending ninth Australian Open title after beating Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in the Australian Open 2021 final on February 21 (Sunday). The title was Djokovic’s third straight trophy win at Melbourne Park taking his Grand Slams haul to 18 titles and bringing him another step closer to matching rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s all-time record of 20 Grand Slam wins. This was Medvedev’s second slam final loss following the US Open 2019 final defeat to Nadal. Both later took to social media to react on the thrilling final clash. Novak Djokovic Defeats Daniil Medvedev in Straight Sets To Win Australian Open 2021.

“Not the match I wanted. All respect to @DjokerNole. Proud of my Aussie summer and can’t wait to be back next year,” Medvedev wrote on Twitter after a disappointing final loss. The defeat brought an end to the Russian’s 20-match winning streak. This was also Medvedev’s first loss to a top-10 ranked Tennis player after 12 consecutive victories. Take a look at his post. Novak Djokovic Beats Daniil Medvedev To Win Australian Open 2021, Twitterati Congratulate Serbian Star on 18th Grand Slam Title.

Daniil Medvedev Reacts After Australian Open Final Defeat

Not the match I wanted. All respect to @DjokerNole. Proud of my Aussie summer and can’t wait to be back next year🙏 #workinprogress @AustralianOpen #AustralianOpen2021 pic.twitter.com/lSaM7na2cq — Daniil Medvedev (@DaniilMedwed) February 21, 2021

While Medvedev had to be content with the runners-up title, Djokovic raced to his ninth title at the Australian Open. Only Nadal (13 French Open titles) has won more number of trophies at a single slam event than Djokovic’s haul of nine trophies at Melbourne Park. The World No 1 Serbian shared a picture celebrating with the trophy and captioned it ’9’ along with some love emojis.

Novak Djokovic Reacts After Winning Ninth Australian Open Final

Medvedev is still waiting for his maiden Grand Slam title while Djokovic has now three straight trophies at the Australian Open. The Serbian just a little over two hours to beat Medvedev in the final.

