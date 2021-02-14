Dominic Thiem vs. Grigor Dimitrov is the match which takes the center stage at the Rod Laver Arena. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the match. But we will first have a look at the preview of the game. So this is the sixth time that the two players will be taking on each other. When it comes to the head-to-head record, Dimitrov has won three games and a couple of them have been won by Thiem. But the two stand on 1-1 on hard court. Australian Open 2021: Novak Djokovic Through to Fourth Round After Hard-Fought Win Over Taylor Fritz.

Theim had beaten Nick Kyrgios in the third round of the Australian Open 2021. He had lost a couple of games and then made a stunning comeback into the match. He won the third round 4-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4. Whereas, Dimitrov has had one of the most successful campaigns in the four tournaments. Dimitrov has yet to drop a set through three rounds. He has reached the quarter-finals of the tournament thrice already and would be surely looking to surge ahead. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

When is Dominic Thiem vs. Grigor Dimitrov, Men’s Singles Fourth-Round Match at Australian Open 2021

Dominic Thiem vs. Grigor Dimitrov, match in Australian Open 2021 fourth-round will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park on Sunday (February 14). The match has a tentative start time of 09: 30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Dominic Thiem vs. Grigor Dimitrov, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Fourth-Round Match Live Telecast

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Dominic Thiem vs. Grigor Dimitrov, Australian Open 2021 match on Sony TV channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can tune into either Sony Ten Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels to catch the live-action.

Dominic Thiem vs. Grigor Dimitrov, Australian Open 2021 Women’s Singles Fourth-Round Match Live Streaming Online

Fans can also follow the game online. As Sony Pictures holds the broadcast rights for the Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Dominic Thiem vs. Grigor Dimitrov, women’s singles fourth-round match online for fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).