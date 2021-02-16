World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will lock horns with Alexander Zverev in the quarter-final clash of the Australian Open 2021. The encounter takes place at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park on Tuesday (February 16). Both sides had an excellent campaign so far and must leave no stones unturned to qualify for the semi-finals. Although Djokovic is the favourite for the title, he has been struggling with a muscular injury since his third-round match against Taylor Fritz. On the other hand, sixth-seed Zverev has won 12 sets in a row to reach the final eight. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev match. Aslan Karatsev Becomes First Man in Open Era to Reach Semi-finals of Grand Slam Event on Debut.

Djokovic, who, claimed his 300th Grand Slam match win with his fourth-round triumph, already has eight titles in Melbourne and is very well aware of the dynamics of high-voltage games. On the other hand, Zverev made it to the semi-finals of Australian Open last year but lost to Dominic Thiem in four sets. Notably, Djokovic and Zverev have met seven times on tour so far, with the Serb leading the head-to-head 5-2. Hence, it will be interesting to see if Novak will go through or Zverev will cause an upset. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When is Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev, Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Match at Australian Open 2021

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev, quarter-final match in Australian Open 2021 will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park on Tuesday (February 16). The match has a tentative start time of 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Match Live Telecast

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2021 match on Sony TV channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can tune into either Sony Ten Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels to catch the live-action.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Match Live Streaming Online

Fans can also follow the game online. As Sony Pictures holds the broadcast rights for the Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev, men’s singles quarter-final match online for fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2021 02:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).